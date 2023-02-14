EQUIPE Yourself With Salomon's Street-Ready Apparel

Always one to put its best foot forward in pursuit of high-performance and fine-tuned style, Salomon, as part of its strategy for SS23, continues to take notes from its extensive Alpine archive to strike gold. Next up? An apparel line-up titled EQUIPE.

Without jumping the gun, I think it's fair to say that the first two months of the year have shaped up Salomon's season rather nicely.

Taking a new approach to its release schedule, Salomon's SS23 deliveries have shifted their focus from chasing the next big innovation, instead celebrating a storied archive of generational products that have lasted the test of time, fine-tuning them to suit the stylistic and performance needs of a new generation of adventure.

Taking several forms, this, so far, has seen the outdoor enthusiasts beckon some of the XT-6 and XT-4's most favored colorways back into the spotlight with the RECUT and OG packs, respectively.

Having become accustomed to Salomon's releases consisting solely of sneakers, it's easy to forget that its product offering does encompass performance apparel, too.

For the runners and hikers of the world, the right selection of Salo' gear can take your outdoor movement from 0 to 100.

That's what happens when you've got the confidence of 75 years of innovation at your back, which is the exact type of energy that's driving the direction of the EQUIPE collection.

Comprising several components, including outerwear, tops, pants, and accessories, the concise line-up utilizes performance fabrications suited to the needs of various movements while offering weather protection, comfort, and some pretty slick style.

Failing to waste any time, the new EQUIPE range has already made its way online.