If It Ain't Klättermusen, It Ain't Ski

If you're looking for gear that simply does the job, you need look no further than Klätternmusen. For an added bonus, everything you'll find within its ranks comes complete with slick aesthetics. Season-to-season, its arsenal only seems to get better, and with the arrival of its ski-ready Winter 2022 collection, it's hitting a peak.

I'd be lying if I said I didn't hold a Klättermusen bias. Having taken one of its shells for a spin up and down London during our rainy spring, nearly never taking off a pair of its shorts throughout the duration of festival season (those pockets are an absolute touch), and keeping one of its backpacks firmly glued to my shoulders, I feel that the proof is in the pudding.

Despite being worn by the likes of Drake and being heavily appreciated by those neck deep in Gorpcore, at times, it feels as if its still a niche brand. It's certainly not, however, as the brand's been performing to an extremely high standard for more than a moment.

Winter 2022 has arrived in perfect time, and what better way to put its gear to the test than linking up with creative skiing collective The Bunch?

Trusting a brand's gear to do the job while surrounded by snow, and plummeting down a slope is a big deal; looking great while doing it? Even bigger. Klättermusen ticks every box with the new collection, as The Bunch takes to the snow geared up in Cutan Pants and Shell Jackets in a range of colorways, while down moments are covered by Down Jackets and an array of accessories.

The collection, which is available to shop online, is best-digested piece by piece – so why wait; go on!