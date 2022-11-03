Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

If It Ain't Klättermusen, It Ain't Ski

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Klättermusen
1 / 6

If you're looking for gear that simply does the job, you need look no further than Klätternmusen. For an added bonus, everything you'll find within its ranks comes complete with slick aesthetics. Season-to-season, its arsenal only seems to get better, and with the arrival of its ski-ready Winter 2022 collection, it's hitting a peak.

I'd be lying if I said I didn't hold a Klättermusen bias. Having taken one of its shells for a spin up and down London during our rainy spring, nearly never taking off a pair of its shorts throughout the duration of festival season (those pockets are an absolute touch), and keeping one of its backpacks firmly glued to my shoulders, I feel that the proof is in the pudding.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Despite being worn by the likes of Drake and being heavily appreciated by those neck deep in Gorpcore, at times, it feels as if its still a niche brand. It's certainly not, however, as the brand's been performing to an extremely high standard for more than a moment.

Winter 2022 has arrived in perfect time, and what better way to put its gear to the test than linking up with creative skiing collective The Bunch?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Trusting a brand's gear to do the job while surrounded by snow, and plummeting down a slope is a big deal; looking great while doing it? Even bigger. Klättermusen ticks every box with the new collection, as The Bunch takes to the snow geared up in Cutan Pants and Shell Jackets in a range of colorways, while down moments are covered by Down Jackets and an array of accessories.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The collection, which is available to shop online, is best-digested piece by piece – so why wait; go on!

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Disney Fantasia x HighsnobietyAlpaca Scarf Eggshell

This item is temporarily unavailable in your region due to US tariffs impact.

Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carne BollenteDancing Queens Longsleeve Beige
$95.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ASICSGel-1130 Oyster Grey Pure Silver
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Innovative Rainwear, Presented in the House That Rainwear Built
  • Now, Balenciaga Makes Normal Clothes (& PUMA Sportswear)
  • High-Octane Dressing? 'White Lotus' Talent? Burberry's Been Right On the Money
  • Calvin Klein Is a Luxury Label Again
  • 424’s Paris Debut Ended up Being a Homecoming 
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now