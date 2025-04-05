Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Secret Horsepower of Margiela's Leather Bag

Written by Aerin Daniel in Style

The fashion world may be patiently awaiting Glenn Martens' first Maison Margiela collection. But in the meantime, the house is carrying on business as usual, rolling out its Spring/Summer 2025 collection, including a delicious leather handbag named the Dress-Age.

Margiela's Dress-Age is interesting. According to the brand, the bag's name conveys this "ageless, nonchalant attitude." On the other hand, Merriam-Webster defines the term "dressage" as the art of horse riding.

So, we have two very different definitions here, and Margiela's accessory effortlessly balances both.

Off the bat, the Margiela Dress-Age bag is classic, luxe, and undoubtedly unbothered, crafted from this supple calfskin leather and finished with the brand's signature four stitches. And it's definitely bigger than that one teeny-tiny Margiela bag, with the latest arriving in a trapezoid tote and hobo bag option in various sizes.

But when you take a moment to truly look at the Margiela Dress-Age bag, its equestrian side comes to light. On top of the overall leather construction, the Dress-Age comes with these straps, which, all together, sort of resemble horse riding harnesses. Admittedly, when I stepped back and stared at the Margiela bag long enough, it even started to look like a saddle. A beautiful artisanal Margiela one, at that.

Whether you're a horse girl or fashion girl who wants to cop, Maison Margiela's Dress-Age bag is now available on the brand's website as part of its SS25 offering.

Perhaps, those painted Docs are next up.

Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
