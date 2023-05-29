Sign up to never miss a drop
Good Luck Fitting Anything in Margiela's Tiny Bag

Words By Tom Barker
Remember when Jacquemus debuted its Mini Le Chiquito, the tiny bag which only just managed to loop around one of the model's fingers and caused a flurry of memes to land online? Or when Lizzo hit the red carpet with a minuscule Valentino handbag that couldn't measure in at more than a couple of inches?

Honestly, I thought we'd given up on teeny-tiny, unpractical bags once those stunts had been pulled — but Maison Margiela has other ideas.

For the current SS23 season, the brand has released a new piece of little luggage which measures roughly 7cm x 10cm x 3.5cm. It's so small that you'd only just be able to squeeze your AirPod case inside.

Made from a raffia-blend fabric, it mirrors the look of tote bags that you would typically take to the beach and comes with leather handles on the top so that you can just about hold it in your hand.

Raffia Tote Bag

Raffia Tote Bag

$495

Maison Margiela

Buy at Highsnobiety

However, one thing that the tiny bag does have enough space for is the house’s numerical logo on the front, attached through its iconic four diagonal stitches. Even when your bag is under 10 cm long, brands will find a way of getting their logo front and center.

Of course, not everyone is into paying $495 for a bag that's entirely unpractical (although it does look like a bargain when compared to Hermès $930 AirPods case) so we've gathered together some more small bags for your perusal — available to shop down below.

