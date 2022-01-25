Yay or Neigh? Paris Couture Week Has Major Horse Girl Energy

I've already waxed poetic on the misunderstood flair of horse girls, a phenomenon that's finally getting the recognition it deserves.

Bolstering my hypothesis that equestrian-inspired fashion is the next phase in athleisure's natural evolution, the beginning of Paris Couture Week bore witness to two major moments in horse girl history.

At Chanel's Spring 2022 couture show, Charlotte Casiraghi — the princess of Monaco and an accomplished show jumper to boot — cantered down the runway in a classic Chanel tweed.

Casiraghi was upstaged only by Kuskus, an eight-year-old Spanish bay with an impressive physique and powerful stride (Bella and Kendall, watch out!).

It was a pretty fabulous opening to an already opulent affair, but some have taken less than kindly to the French maison's use of a live animal on the runway. The unfortunately timed backlash comes shortly after Chanel weathered a firestorm of criticism for the less-than-impressive contents of its 2021 advent calendar.

But anyway — back to horses!

At Schiaparelli, Daniel Roseberry presented an opulent mass of silk (is it a gown? Is it a coat?) intricately beaded with Helios, the Greek god of sun, atop his preferred mode of transport: a horse-drawn chariot.

Getty Images / Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho

Chanel and Schiaparelli's equine explorations follow in the footsteps of Gucci's BDSM-tinged take on harnesses and other riding gear, as well as Kim Petras and Kacey Musgraves's equestrian-inspired Met Gala looks.

Fashion's recent re-entry into the riding arena likely has to do with the stylish allure of the sport.

The world of international showjumping is ruled by top competitors including the very wealthy Casiraghi, as well as Eve Jobs (Steve's daughter), Jennifer Gates (of Bill and Melinda Gates), and Mathilde Pinault (part of the Kering clan). The luxury inherent in horseback riding lends itself perfectly to the pricey glamour of high fashion and couture.

So saddle up — vindicating horse girls everywhere, fashion has officially declared this fall Equine Equinox.