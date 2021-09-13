Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

This Waterproof Hood Proves That Utility Can Be Cute Too

Written by Alek Rose in Selects

While many movements in the world of contemporary style can be predicted, signaled by trends that we’ve seen before in the swinging pendulum of fashion, others appear seemingly out of the blue, with no announcement or warning. One unexpected trend that we’ve seen becoming more and more prevalent is all about taking things back to childhood. Playful, teddy bear-themed designs have come adorned with names like Balenciaga, Doublet, Bottega Veneta, and now Maison Michel Paris.

If you’ve been looking for ways to weatherproof your wardrobe before fall and winter set in, then look no further. Maison Michel Paris just released the cutest practical solution of the season in the form of the Lara Hat. Available in camel and black, the Lara Hat is a fully waterproof, nylon hood which fastens with a tie under the chin.

What’s more, when you’re not in need of a detachable hood, the Maison Michel Paris Lara Hat doubles up as a velcro-fastening pouch. While most utilitarian garments take a futuristic, sleek stance of style, it’s highly refreshing to see one with a sense of tongue-in-cheek playfulness that doesn’t sacrifice any technical utility.

Shop the Maison Michel Paris Lara Hat below.

Image on Highsnobiety
Maison MichelLara Hat
$265
Buy at Harvey Nichols
Image on Highsnobiety
Maison MichelLara Hat
$265
Buy at Selfridges & Co.
