Can Man Utd's Neon Kit Light Up Their Season? Probably Not

For me, Manchester United’s spectacular fall from grace over the last decade has been nothing short of astounding, in the sense that it’s been great to watch.

Growing up in the UK, over 50% of my 6 school friends were United fans (despite them having almost no connection to the club whatsoever other than liking David Beckham), this at a time when the Red Devils were regular trophy winners under the guise of Sir Alex Ferguson.

adidas Football 1 / 2

But, fast-forward nine years, five permanent managers, two interim caretakers, and me with five friends fewer, and United find themselves entering a Champions League-less season and losing 2-1 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on the opening day of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

Now, while it remains to be seen as to whether new boss Erik ten Hag can change the club’s fortunes, there has been some recent news that’s guaranteed to brighten things up at Old Trafford: their new adidas neon green third kit.

Whilst never before seen as an all-over jersey design, the color green has strong connotations with the history of United and has been a part of some of the most prestigious moments in club’s history, evolving from a traditional goalkeeper colorway into a more prominent outfield jersey color in recent years.

adidas Football 1 / 2

Finished with a crewneck collar that features a statement graphic drawing inspiration from the fashion culture of nineties Zeitgeist, the kit – which is available online now – will be worn for the first time away at Brentford FC on August 13.

While it might not change United’s fortunes on the pitch this season (it’s gonna take more than a new jersey to do that), the kit will at least guarantee people are watching them when they ultimately fail to make the Champions League for the second season in a row, right? Hey ho.