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Nike and Palace Prove London Still Runs the Sneaker Game

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Nike are deep into their European tour, celebrating the World Cup and the Cryoshot with collabs that feel more like cultural moments than just sneaker drops. 

We’ve already seen Jacquemus bring Parisian cool and Patta channel Dutch energy, now Palace steps in to give England its due.

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The Cryoshot Air Speed M x England x Palace isn’t just another “football-inspired” sneaker. It’s got that unmistakable London attitude, equal parts irreverent, streetwise, and just a tad bit rowdy. At first glance, this isn’t a sneaker trying to fit in at the pub or the pitch; it’s both, unapologetically.

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Palace makes perfect sense here. The brand’s entire ethos is about taking what’s familiar and flipping it on its head, skate culture, British humor, and a refusal to overthink anything. Their logo is just as at home on a football scarf as it is on a halfpipe. 

Palace thrives on playful irreverence, and their influence turns this drop into a genuine piece of London streetwear, not just another forced “special edition.” 

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Nike’s knack for nostalgia means this collab lands perfectly between classic and current.

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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