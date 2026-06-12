New Balance's Breezy Ballet Flat Is a Cutie Patootie

New Balance is dropping its top and feeling the breeze — in the most literal sense, of course. Always the pragmatic type, that New Balance.

In collaboration with Korean clothing brand SUNLOVE, New Balance is launching two new colorways of its most adorable ballet flat, the Flat Breeze.

Perched right at the intersection of sport and whimsy, the Flat Breeze recently joined New Balance's ever-extending lineage of hybrid shoes.

Where other mixed footwear offerings err toward the side of geriatric bliss, the Flat Breeze is a certified cutie patootie. This isn't your standard New Balance hybrid like the classic 1906L loafer, which is hardly "standard" by any real metrics these days. But the Flat Breeze is no corporate conqueror either; it's more like the belle of the ball.

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A curved toe sets the tone for the flat's general softness, which is propped up by the soft suede upper and darling lace bow detail at the front.

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However, this is still a New Balance shoe at the end of the day, so that dad shoe quirkiness was going to find its way into the program one way or another. This manifests as mesh paneling throughout the shoe and a rubber outsole to really drive the dad shoe energy home.

This shoe is simultaneously a cutesy baby girl and a full-on dad shoe. It's everything, everywhere, all at once — sneaker edition.

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