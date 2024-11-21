Iconic Bauhaus Designs, Remade in Top-Grade Leather

Marcel Breuer, best known for his tubular steel furniture, is one of the most famous names to study — and later teach — at the pioneering Bauhaus art school. He joined the school in 1920, a year after it was formed, at age 19, and went on to design the iconic Model B3 chair (better known as the Wassily chair) as well as notable buildings such as the UNESCO Headquarters.

As part of our collaboration with Bauhaus-Archive — an international research center and owner of the world’s largest collection of Bauhaus works — we recreated classic Marcel Breuer designs together with Tecta, a furniture manufacturer synonymous with Bauhaus, and the luxury accessories brand PB 0110.

Consisting of three items, Marcel Breuer’s D4 Armchair and D3 Stool designs alongside a holdall bag inspired by the Bauhaus movement, each item is crafted using top-grade leather and is extremely limited: there are only three pieces per item.

Made with a focus on traditional craftsmanship, these products have been locally produced utilizing longstanding family-run businesses.

The D4 armchair — a foldable, easy-to-store, and transportable chair made in Breuer’s signature style, part of the permanent collection of the prestigious MoMA gallery in New York — is assembled in Lauenförde, Germany, at Tecta's headquarters before vegetable-tanned leather is added, produced by a family-run tannery in Germany, specializing in high-quality leather since 1888. On the back of the chair, debossed into the leather, is “Neue Baukunst” (which translates to New Architecture), the name of a 1920s movement pioneered by the Bauhaus school.

Along with the chair, a matching stool is made from the same materials but debossed with the Bauhaus logo, a simple face created through angular, geometric lines, designed by Oskar Schlemmer in 1922.

Rounding off the drop, the AB 4 Weekender bag designed by Ayzit Bostan, is handmade in Poland by a family business and features brass fittings from a family business in Tuscany, Italy.

