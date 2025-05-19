Nike's First-Ever Shoes, Made the Margiela Way

Maison Margiela’s “Sprinters” sneakers look like they trained for the Olympics in 1972, retired, and then found themselves in a Parisian fashion atelier.

Back in the mid-20th century, running shoes were a far cry from today’s high-tech, carbon-plated rockets. They were slim and spartan, with hardly a whiff of cushioning to speak of. Think Onitsuka Tiger’s Mexico 66, adidas’ SL 72, or the original Nike Waffle.

Margiela’s “Sprinters” nod to this era, using it as the blueprint for its latest luxurious sneakers. The shoe is predominantly crafted from hand-cut nylon, hairy suede, and calfskin, featuring a cleated rubber sole with the house's numerical logo details.

The vintage track-style spiked sole adds just enough to the illusion that, in a bygone era, these have racked up some serious miles on the track.

This rehashing of archival footwear is classic Margiela. The brand that made vintage adidas German Army Trainers into luxury leather sneakers now turns its attention to Nike’s first-ever shoe, the 1972 "Moon Shoe." The Margiela Sprinters are effectively a one-to-one imitation of that archival grail but with luxury-level fabrics.

This sneaker is now available at Margiela's online store, and comes in a spectrum of moods from simple monochrome variations to a kiwi green pair featuring pre-dirtied yellow overlays and a blue leather heel counter. Plus, ever more colors are coming in July, including oxblood and dark green.

And while the $875 price tag is a substantial investment, at least you’re not bidding six figures for some original 1970s race shoes.

