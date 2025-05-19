Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's First-Ever Shoes, Made the Margiela Way

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

Maison Margiela’s “Sprinters” sneakers look like they trained for the Olympics in 1972, retired, and then found themselves in a Parisian fashion atelier.

Back in the mid-20th century, running shoes were a far cry from today’s high-tech, carbon-plated rockets. They were slim and spartan, with hardly a whiff of cushioning to speak of. Think Onitsuka Tiger’s Mexico 66, adidas’ SL 72, or the original Nike Waffle.

Shop Margiela Sprinters
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Margiela’s “Sprinters” nod to this era, using it as the blueprint for its latest luxurious sneakers. The shoe is predominantly crafted from hand-cut nylon, hairy suede, and calfskin, featuring a cleated rubber sole with the house's numerical logo details.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The vintage track-style spiked sole adds just enough to the illusion that, in a bygone era, these have racked up some serious miles on the track.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This rehashing of archival footwear is classic Margiela. The brand that made vintage adidas German Army Trainers into luxury leather sneakers now turns its attention to Nike’s first-ever shoe, the 1972 "Moon Shoe." The Margiela Sprinters are effectively a one-to-one imitation of that archival grail but with luxury-level fabrics. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This sneaker is now available at Margiela's online store, and comes in a spectrum of moods from simple monochrome variations to a kiwi green pair featuring pre-dirtied yellow overlays and a blue leather heel counter. Plus, ever more colors are coming in July, including oxblood and dark green. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

And while the $875 price tag is a substantial investment, at least you’re not bidding six figures for some original 1970s race shoes.  

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

COMME des GARÇONS HOMMEPatchwork Jacket
$995.00
Available in:
LXL
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Issey Miyake Homme PlisséMC February Pants
$525.00
Available in:
123

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Secret Horsepower of Margiela's Latest Leather Bag
  • Is There Anything More (or Less) Gloriously Margiela Than a GORE-TEX Button-up?
  • In Frames We Trust: Maison Margiela x Gentle Monster's Cyberpunk Vision is Unveiled
  • Pat McGrath Is Selling the Secret to Margiela's 'Porcelain Doll' Skin
  • How Did No One See Margiela's New Creative Director Coming?
What To Read Next
  • This Clean Jordan Shoe Already “Cemented” Itself as a Legend. Now, It’s Back
  • After Countless Pioneering New Balance Collabs, Aimé Leon Dore Made Its Own
  • Balenciaga's Next Creative Director? A Wildly Different Creative Director
  • The LV x Murakami Drop Where Everything’s Denim — Beach Chairs Included!
  • VERDY’s Transparent Swatch, Made in the Name of Love
  • A Sneaky First Look at #NewNewNewBottega
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now