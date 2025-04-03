Finally, Revolutionary Spray-On Super Shoes for All To Enjoy

At last year’s Boston Marathon, Hellen Obiri cruised to a first-place finish in 2 hours, 22 minutes, and 37 seconds. And she did so with the help of a then-secret prototype of a revolutionary technology.

The On Running Cloudboom Strike LS, a sneaker changing the super shoe landscape, was first previewed on Obiri’s feet during that marathon. Now, 12 months later, the Swiss running brand is once again showing up at the Boston Marathon, but this time, its boundary-pushing running shoe is available for all.

On’s mobile innovation centre, On Labs, is arriving in Boston from April 17 to April 22, providing a chance to test out (and buy) the spray-on shoe. Plus, a week previous, on April 10, a white and lime green rendition of the shoe will be made available to shop.

And this is only one of three releases that On has slated for 2025. The Cloudboom Strike LS is finally being made readily available for runners (there are revolutionary spray-on sneakers for all to enjoy!).

To be clear, this isn’t the first time the shoe has been made available to the public: There was one limited-edition release last year that sold out almost as quickly as it hit shop floors. Annoyingly for potential customers, it was nearly impossible to grab a pair of the shoes. But the hype was justified.

The Cloudboom Strike LS is essentially created through a robot that sprays on its thermoplastic material upper (you can think of it as the sneaker equivalent of Bella Hadid’s viral spray-on Coperni dress).

The final result is a reusable, laceless, and lightweight upper that only takes three minutes to create.

Once the lightning-fast process is finished, it creates the "lightest elite sneaker ever," according to On. Plus, thanks to the minimal waste it creates and its reusable properties, it's more eco-friendly than most of what's already on the market. In short, the Cloudboom Strike LS is a complete hi-tech anomaly in the speed-obsessed world of super shoes.

On's laceless running shoe revolution has begun. And it's finally hitting stores near you.