Highsnobiety
Nike? No, These "Waffle" Sprinters Are Margiela

Written by Tara Larson in Sneakers

When I first laid eyes on Maison Margiela's super-flat sneakers, I had to do a double take.

Margiela released its Sprinters shoes, a low-profile sneaker inspired by retro runners. And from first glance, they look awfully similar to Nike's Moon Shoe, a 1972 super-exclusive shoe with only a dozen pairs released. One of those pairs were auctioned earlier this year for a cool $306,000 USD.

So naturally, the Maison Margiela sneaker caught my eye.

Upon closer examination, there are a handful of differences between the models. The Sprinters are crafted out of hairy suede and calfskin, and a contrasting patch attached to the side pops against the runners.

The Margiela Sprinters are a departure from recent sneaker models seen from the French fashion house. MM6 has been collaborating with Salomon quite a bit lately, putting their stamp on chunkier models.

From Salomon's X-Alp shoe to the XT-4 sneaker, Margiela has been cooking up the heat with Salomon this year. And as exciting as these collabs are, I'm also happy to see the brand can still create something unique, albeit familiar, on their own.

The Maison Margiela Sprinters are available in three neutral colorways, including black, white, and beige. Grab them now from the brand's website for $820, which is a steal compared to Nike's counterpart.

Tara Larson
Freelance WriterTara Larson has over five years of experience writing about men’s and women’s fashion, shoes, entertainment, and lifestyle content.
