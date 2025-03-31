Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The OG Streetwear Denim Brand Gets a New Lease on Life

Written by Tom Barker in Style

The Marithé + François Girbaud relaunch has just gone up a gear. The pioneering denim label, fresh from enjoying its first full year back in business, is launching a Supreme collaboration.

Founded by designers François Girbaud and Marithé Bachellerie in 1972, Marithé + François Girbaud was once the pinnacle of designer denim.

The Parisian brand was the first to pre-wash denim prior to sale, making it the precursor to all artificially pre-aged denim on the market. And its experimental jeans, with space-suit-inspired straps and X-shaped paneling, soon became big in markets worldwide: In America, the likes of Michael Jordan and Tupac were noted fans, and it recently rebranded in Korea, where it had a stronghold in the ‘90s. 

But by 2012, it had filed for bankruptcy and fallen into obsolescence, a mix of mismanagement and overexpansion largely to blame. 

This Supreme collaboration is something of a greatest hits collection for the brand. Honoring its specialist leather line and baggy styles of denim, it digs into the venerated archives of Marithé + François Girbaud.

The full denim sets are a reference to the Marithé + François Girbaud X-pocket model that debuted in 1981. The pockets, placed lower down the body than in traditional American 5-pocket jeans, cut across an angled seam on the front of the trousers to create an X shape.

While the X-pocket jeans are almost a direct reproduction of a classic M+FG style, its other famous jeans model, the Shuttle Jean, is recreated as a hoodie and sweatpants. The velcro straps from the Shuttle Jean are brought onto the sweatsuit and decorated with Supreme branding.

Completed with leather outerwear, graphic tops, a puffy tote bag, and more, the full Marithé + François Girbaud x Supreme collaboration will be released on April 3 (although it will arrive in Asia on April 5). 

With Marithé + François Girbaud becoming popular among vintage shoppers, its 2023 relaunch was well-timed. Having Supreme on board will only increase its exposure to a new generation discovering its genius.

