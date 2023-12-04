Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Is the World Ready for the Return of Marithé + François Girbaud?

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

What happened to Marithé + François Girbaud? Once the very definition of designer denim, the venerable French fashion brand devolved into obsolescence over the couple decades for various reasons: mismanagement, overexpansion, the shifting cycles of trend and taste. No one stays on top forever, y'know.

But Marithé + François Girbaud is back, now known as simply Girbaud according to its website, where a proper relaunch is scheduled to drop just ahead of 2024.

That means a possible second chance for one of fashion's great undersung talents, wherein Girbaud is introduced to a fresh cache of young fans.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

How'd we get here? And why is this kind of a big deal?

A better question to start with, especially for the uninitiated, is: What is Marithé + François Girbaud known for?

Simply put, fancy jeans. More thoroughly explored, Girbaud once represented the pinnacle of renegade designer fashion with innovative designs equally accessible and adventurous.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Established in the early '70s by married stylists, Marithé + François Girbaud pioneered a flavor of futuristic garments that looked ripped out of time: boxy workwear jackets, velvet blazers, exaggerated jersey tops, and, especially, signature baggy stonewashed jeans, branded with a M+FG tab on the fly and rear waistband.

The designs were historically inspired but futuristically uncategorizable, a mélange of silhouettes more advanced than any "designer denim" brand that'd follow. A single collection might juxtapose knit sportswear, elegant shearling outerwear, and draping workwear in the span of only a few looks.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

You bought into Marithé + François Girbaud with the jeans; you stayed because who else offered a comparably tasteful blend of absurdly elegant bouclé sets and boilersuits?

One contemporary archivist likens vintage Marithé + François Girbaud creations to Issey Miyake's next-gen ingenuity (consider Miyake's trademark Windcoat to Girbaud's generous outerwear), not unfairly. I'd also consider Claude Montana, Mandarina Duck, and Thierry Mugler's figure-warping wonders as worthy peers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Especially for a brand best-known for denim, this is high praise.

I'd argue that one of Girbaud's biggest wins was inspiring Levi's to launch its own experimental, fashion-forward line, Levi's RED.

Admittedly, I'm speculating that Levi's was following Girbaud's lead but I can't imagine that the American denim giant wasn't angling to tap into the then-burgeoning market for designer jeans by dabbling with wild stuff too weird for its mainline offering.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

I mean, Michael Jordan was a fan of Girbaud (he famously wore a set from Girbaud-predating label Closed to throw a first pitch in '93). So was Janet Jackson, Michael Keaton, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, and, decades later, Beyoncé.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

By the '90s, Girbaud references were common fare among rappers like Biggie, Outkast, and Master P.

Teenaged duo Kriss Kross even wore Girbaud jeans backwards in the video for MTV-dominating single "Jump."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

The company was a veritable status symbol, though that wasn't necessarily to co-founder François Girbaud's liking.

“Somewhere, the company was running too much in some direction, too much in hip-hop stuff,” Girbaud dismissevly said, in choppy English, at a party in 2007. "I’m not the rap people. Sure, we introduced the baggy jeans, we introduced stonewashed, and all this stuff in the '60’s or '70’s, I never target just to be ethnic. It’s stupid.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Maybe it was the incendiary disdain for its famous customers, maybe it was a lack of innovation, maybe it was the 2008 financial crisis (definitely didn't help), but by the early 2010s, Marithé + François Girbaud was on the outs, undergoing legal reorganization due to flagging sales.

Marithé + François Girbaud declared bankruptcy in 2012. The label still exists and was producing collections for its French flagship stores as recently as 2019 but has remained mostly quiet until it began teasing its relaunch on November 21, 2023.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Interestingly , Girbaud's French parents previously sold off international licenses that seem to be doing quite well: separate Marithé + François Girbaud brands currently operate in the Philippines and South Korea, for instance. The latter even hosts an English-language web store.

These companies bear little resemblance to the original Marithé + François Girbaud except in name and overarching ethos.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Korean imprint, for instance, faithfully recreates the original Girbaud's far-reaching design cues with its own expansive collections that bring in a li'l prep here and a li'l workwear there, but the resulting product is assuredly conventional in comparison to Girbaud's pioneering creations.

Over in America, where Girbaud was once the hottest brand in the world, the brand has enjoyed some resurgence among Y2K-obsessed teens, who determinately hunt thrift stores for vintage scores.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Born decades after Marithé + François Girbaud's heyday, this new generation of fans has nonetheless inspired a renewed Girbaud brand, with the original founders in tow.

Is the world ready for a Girbaud rebrand? I'd say so.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Girbaud both predates the rise of upstarts like Evisu and True Religion, labels that usurped Girbaud's popularity among musicians in the aughts, and houses a design legacy far more advanced than either of them.

We're talking about a brand that dominated the runways of Paris and got namechecked by Lil Wayne decades later. That's some staying power.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Now, does the world need another retro brand to return? Not necessarily. Which makes it all the more pertinent that Girbaud lean hard into its agelessly inventive archive.

There are enough pairs of vintage M+FG jeans in the world to render regular ol' branded jeans irrelevant. Let's see Girbaud return to innovation.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Haru Sweater
Séfr
$300
Image on Highsnobiety
URAINMI Rainier
New Balance
$180
Image on Highsnobiety
Wool Fringe Scarf
Acne Studios
$250
Image on Highsnobiety
Jake SilbertDirector of News
Jake Silbert is a Japanese fashion-obsessed editor & writer who lives in New York, where he's perpetually hunting the best bagel and collecting .mp3s like an elderly person. Loves: chunky walking sneakers, artisanal clothing, podcasts, *Dark Souls* speedruns. Hates: overripe apples, summer weather
What To Read Next
  • jae tips saucony grid shadow 2 collab
    Jae Tips' New Saucony Collab Is Twice as Nice
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    HOKA's Best Sneakers Ain't Just for Runners Anymore
    • Sneakers
  • A model poses with a large white balloon with a green Marithe + Francois Girbaud logo
    Is the World Ready for the Return of Marithé + François Girbaud?
    • Style
  • supreme box logo fall winter 2023
    Be Merry: Santa Supreme Is Dropping Box Logo Hoodies & Tees
    • Style
  • Fendi & BLESS' collaborative Peekaboo bag & fur-trimmed spray bottles
    EXCLUSIVE: Why Luxury Giant Fendi Blessed Indie Auteur BLESS
    • Style
  • Asap Rocky is seen wearing Bottega Veneta
    A$AP Rocky Is the Face of Bottega Veneta's Subliminal Marketing Scheme
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023