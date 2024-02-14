Sign up to never miss a drop
Patta & Marshall Bring Caribbean Culture to Their Speaker Collaboration

Words By Tom Barker
Marshall x Patta

Marshall is launching its first-ever collaborative portable speaker and it has enlisted the finest that Amsterdam’s streetwear scene has to offer, Patta. 

The iconic audio company’s Emberton II speaker, a portable design crafted for 360° sound, has been interpreted by Patta to honor Caribbean sound system culture and its ability to bring people together.

The compact speaker’s new look sees it take on an OSB wood print, fluorescent orange outer shell, and multi-colored grille with a red, yellow, and green gradient print — a reference to Patta’s Surinamese heritage. 

Brought together, all of these colorful elements give the Emberton II a distinctly different look from the muted color combinations normally found on Marshall gear. 

The speaker is releasing globally on February 23 via Patta and Marshall’s websites along with select retailers including the Highsnobiety Shop. And, if the Marshall website is to be believed, there’s a very limited quantity of speakers to go around. 

“We’re stoked to be the first brand to collaborate on a portable speaker design with Marshall. Patta has strong ties to sound system culture and music communities at large,” says Guillaume Schmidt, co-founder of Patta, in a statement.

“Like many of our collaborations, we touch on various aspects beyond just the product, exploring multiple pillars of the project.” 

Marshall and Patta’s partnership dates back to 2022 and it has seen the two companies put the spotlight on sound system culture and host a party with Highsnobiety in our hometown of Berlin. 

This speaker is the next step in their partnership and it is yet another example of how Patta does collaborations the right way

