The Best Kits Ahead of Euro 2024 (So Far)

The start of Euro 2024 is now less than 100 days away.

Not only does this mean that the one-month long football extravaganza is finally almost upon us, but also that it’s time to begin practicing the fine art of looking productive while working from home, when in reality you’re propped up in front of the box ready to watch another ninety-minute scorcher.

Before a ball is even kicked ahead of the opening game between Germany and Scotland in Munich on June 14 (and before the inevitable cries of “Football’s Coming Home!” begin), each of the twenty-four competing nations will present their new jerseys made especially for Euro 2024.

And, in typical Highsnobiety fashion, I’ve sieved through some of the most objectively stylish jerseys of those revealed thus far and selected some of the best based purely on sartorial impressiveness. Because, well, looking good on the pitch is half the battle nowadays.

Sit back, relax, enjoy. And remember, football is coming home.

England (Away)

The England 2024 away kit is a mashup of iconic kits of yesteryear comprising a contemporary blend of blues and reds. Down the side of each jersey graphic side panels feature seven different colors that nod to English fashion, while on the collar you’ll find a reworked flag of St. George (much to the despair of some!).

Spain (Away)

Now, I don’t wanna sound like I’m going over the top here, but Spain’s pastel yellow away jersey may well be one of the most objectively great-looking football strips I’ve ever laid eyes on. Actually, scrap that: it is the best-looking jersey I’ve ever laid eyes on.

Germany (Home & Away)

For as long as I can remember, Germany has always had great kits. So the fact that for Euro 2024 I couldn’t choose between their home or away adidas jerseys, such is their equally-as-impressive designs, shouldn’t come as a surprise. That said, these adidas jerseys won't be around for much longer!

France (Home)

France’s Nike home jersey is everything we love about a Les Bleus kit: it’s sleek, simplistic, and incredibly French. Although this isn’t a game changing kit by any stretch of the imagination, it is a strip that hones in on the finer details: the tri-color collar, the slightly-oversized golden crest, the trim around the shorts. It’s all, well, parfaite!

Croatia (Home)

When I picture a Croatia home jersey, I envisage a gaudy patchwork pattern, which isn’t very nice. However, at last, Nike has found a way to make the table cloth style work. It only took 33 years.

Belgium (Away)

Belgium’s new baby blue away strip looks kinda similar to something Tintin would wear, which isn’t surprising seeing as adidas looked to the famed Belgian cartoon character’s wardrobe for influence.

Wales (Away)

At the time of writing, Wales has technically not qualified for Euro 2024… yet. That said, if qualification was based solely on how nice a team’s kit is (which it isn’t), Wales would have qualified a long time ago with its new yellow away jersey.