Patta & Nike’s FC Barcelona Collab Runs Deep

Few things come close to the beauty of Patta and Nike’s FC Barcelona-inspired Air Max Plus. The fluid gradient of deep royal blue and noble red that paints the upper, the club crest on the dubraes. Everything that makes up this deliciously tasty sneaker that was revealed last month does so with absolute perfection — and I want in.

And as if an award-worthy sneaker wasn’t enough on its own (and it is, trust me), Patta, Nike and FC Barcelona are also dropping a three-way apparel capsule to go with it.

Patta has an extensive history with football and jerseys, and the Amsterdam imprint furthers the lasting exchange between the Netherlands and Barcelona. It also highlights Barça’s Dutch-Suriname player connection through its founders, both of whom are Dutch- Surinamese.

“Patta has a long-standing history with football and football jerseys, and if you know us, you know that we only do things that are true to who we are,” says Guillaume Schmidt who co-founded Patta alongside Edson Sabajo.

Patta/Nike

“Amsterdam and Barcelona have been connected for generations, and modern football is still dominated by adaptations of the Dutch School.

"A long line of Dutch players transferred to FC Barcelona in their career, with many of these players sharing our Surinamese roots. All of this makes working with Nike on this collection a dream come true.”

The Patta x FC Barcelona x Nike capsule — which lands on October 13 — includes jerseys, an anthem jacket and pant, hoodies, T-shirts, and a cap, as well as the aforementioned limited-edition Air Max Plus.

Patta/Nike

Designed to unite Blaugrana (which translates to blue-red) fans worldwide and simultaneously invite a new generation under the Culers del Món (Colors of the World) banner, the capsule’s creative filter is inspired by a human's circulatory system pumping fans’ shared Barça blood through veins (blau) and arteries (grana).

Sure, Patta x FC Barcelona x Nike might look like any other three-way collaborative release, but believe me when I tell you this: the connection between the trio runs deeper. Much deeper.