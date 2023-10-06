Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Patta & Nike’s FC Barcelona Collab Runs Deep

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Few things come close to the beauty of Patta and Nike’s FC Barcelona-inspired Air Max Plus. The fluid gradient of deep royal blue and noble red that paints the upper, the club crest on the dubraes. Everything that makes up this deliciously tasty sneaker that was revealed last month does so with absolute perfection — and I want in. 

And as if an award-worthy sneaker wasn’t enough on its own (and it is, trust me), Patta, Nike and FC Barcelona are also dropping a three-way apparel capsule to go with it.

Patta has an extensive history with football and jerseys, and the Amsterdam imprint furthers the lasting exchange between the Netherlands and Barcelona. It also highlights Barça’s Dutch-Suriname player connection through its founders, both of whom are Dutch- Surinamese.

“Patta has a long-standing history with football and football jerseys, and if you know us, you know that we only do things that are true to who we are,” says Guillaume Schmidt who co-founded Patta alongside Edson Sabajo.

“Amsterdam and Barcelona have been connected for generations, and modern football is still dominated by adaptations of the Dutch School.

"A long line of Dutch players transferred to FC Barcelona in their career, with many of these players sharing our Surinamese roots. All of this makes working with Nike on this collection a dream come true.”

The Patta x FC Barcelona x Nike capsule — which lands on October 13 — includes jerseys, an anthem jacket and pant, hoodies, T-shirts, and a cap, as well as the aforementioned limited-edition Air Max Plus.

Designed to unite Blaugrana (which translates to blue-red) fans worldwide and simultaneously invite a new generation under the Culers del Món (Colors of the World) banner, the capsule’s creative filter is inspired by a human's circulatory system pumping fans’ shared Barça blood through veins (blau) and arteries (grana).

Sure, Patta x FC Barcelona x Nike might look like any other three-way collaborative release, but believe me when I tell you this: the connection between the trio runs deeper. Much deeper.

We Recommend
  • nike x AMBUSH
    Nike x AMBUSH's Air Adjust Force Is Half Price Here
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Powerpuff Girls Are Getting Their Own Nike Dunk
    • Sneakers
  • nike sale
    Take 40% off Apparel & Sneakers in the Nike Sale
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Supreme & Nike's Rammellzee Dunks Finally Have a Proper Release
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Drake & NOCTA Are Reviving the 1999 Nike Zoom Drive
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • gore-tex jackets
    The Most Stylish GORE-TEX Jackets For Fall 2023
    • Style
  • Patta/Nike
    Patta & Nike’s FC Barcelona Collab Runs Deep
    • Style
  • patta nike air max plus
    Patta, Nike, & FC Barcelona? Oh My!
    • Sneakers
  • LOEWE & On have revealed the Cloudtilt sneaker for Fall/Winter 2023.
    LOEWE & On's Cloudtilts Are Pastel Perfect
    • Sneakers
  • James Blake wearing Bottega Veneta in New York on October 4, 2023.
    James Blake Is a Bottega Murse Boy
    • Style
  • salomon gore tex
    New GORE-TEX Salomons? Say No More
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023