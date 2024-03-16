Sign up to never miss a drop
Martine Ali & Converse Buckle Up for Another Gloriously Edgy Ride Together

Words By Morgan Smith
After dropping wedge Chuck Taylors in 2023, Martine Ali and Converse are back at it with their second collaboration, and fans may want to buckle up for this one. If not, the pair's latest shoe will certainly handle that for you.

For the jewelry maven's second Converse collab, Ali takes on Converse's Chuck 70 XXHi, a knee-high Converse shoe featuring a 14-inch upper and super long shoelaces to match (don't worry, there's also a zipper for easy on-and-off motion).

The Martine Ali x Converse Chuck 70 XXHi presents a tonal washed black denim material for its lengthy upper. The shoe is then wrapped in denim straps and shiny buckles, which speaks directly to Ali's well-documented bold tastes and love for silver accessories.

In her Highsnobiety interview, Ali described silver jewelry as "hard and edgy, but also beautiful and bright". This description perfectly describes her Converse shoes, too.

Ali's Converse shoes are finished with zig-zags stitchings and press studs, there to encourage fans to personalize the knee-high Chucks with add-ons pieces (tip: throw some Martine Ali jewelry up there...it's only right).

Underneath all the Martine Ali-ness, Converse's Chuck 70 XXHi reveals classic Chuck 70 fixings like the rubber midsole, toe top, and unmistakable All-Star patch.

Ali's work often centers around versatility and confidence, as showcased through her uber-cool jewelry, see-through bags, and even her Converse De Luxe Wedge featuring detachable waterproof gaiters. The same energy certainly follows with her second Converse shoe and the accompanying clothes (the apparel is very nice, by the way).

Alongside the Chuck 70 XXHi, Martine Ali x Converse offers up a jacket that can go from full-length to cropped in a snap (literally). There's also a cargo skirt that can be worn maxi or mini style, finished with functional pockets and more of those zig-zags as seen on the collab's nostalgic shoe.

Following an unveiling in February, Martine Ali x Converse finally arrives on March 21 on Converse's website. The collab will also be up for grabs at select global retailers, so hit up your favorite stores for availability.

And before you ask, the answer is yes: Ali's wonderfully edgy Chucks will be dropping, too.

Image on Highsnobiety
