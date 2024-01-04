Like It or Not, Converse Heels Are Here for Good

Converse Chuck Taylors have long been the go-to sneaker to tuck into a bag for a wedding after-party dance floor and the sneaker brand has finally caught on to the fact that its signature shoe can do both, actually.

The new Converse Chuck 70 De Luxe Wedge takes the sneaker out of the pickup basketball lane and into bonafide street style territory — they’re half sneaker, half modular boot, and a fresh take on the heeled look Converse has been dabbling with over the past few years.

First introduced by Brooklyn-based jeweler Martine Ali, the Chuck 70 has since evolved into a leather wedged, square-toed boot in all black.

Ali's iteration came complete with a remove gaiter if you want to turn the high-top platform into a full knee-high boot, weather permitting, but other versions of the Chuck 70 De Luxe Wedge, modeled by singer Karina of AESPA fame, don't need no instructions to know how to walk.

Karina, a new ambassador for Converse, demonstrated the best use for the functional wedge that sits atop a familiar kick: the fashion-forward K-Pop approach. Go full Y2K with it.

Before the De Luxe Wedge, there were all sorts of platformed Chuck Taylors that utilized a little chunky lift in varying degrees of sensibility and silhouette, like the huge Run Star Motion.

Then, there was the Chuck 70 De Luxe Heel, an otherwise ordinary Converse fitted with a square heel that terrified the average sneaker enjoyer but was cosigned by none other than Blue Ivy (and by extension, Bey herself, 'cuz she makes the rules).

To be fair, the De Luxe Heel sneaker is a good compromise for a teenager looking to dress up their prom outfit with a little swag but they looked maybe a touch too juvenile for any adult to justify 'em.

And the sneakerheels likely had Chuck Taylor himself raising an eyebrow up in heaven, no less.

But the De Luxe Wedge is then an interesting compromise that more organically taps into the simple functionality of Converse.

The paneled wedge doesn’t look as jarring on the iconic Chuck shape as the De Luxe Heel's platform sole, for one.

Plus, it feels like the De Luxe Wedge is better suited for you to walk around in them all day, assuming you’re one of those people who never begged for more support from your All-Stars.

Though we definitely weren’t convinced by any ol' heeled Converse from the get-go, these make the concept a little easier to warm up to.