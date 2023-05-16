Metaverse Beauty Week Is Yassifying Roblox, Decentraland & More

This story was published on April 17, 2023 and updated on May 16, 2023

Your virtual self is about to get a lot more glam. Roblox, Decentraland, and Spatial are set to host Metaverse Beauty Week (MBW) from June 12 to 16.

First reported on by Glossy, the event is recruiting retailers, cosmetic giants, and niche brands to host virtual experiences for beauty-loving techies. While much of the itinerary remains under wraps, guests can expect attractions including wearable beauty NFTs (such as hair and makeup features for in-game avatars) and contests complete with digital and IRL prizes.

According to MBW co-founder Cat Turner, the event will integrate in-person events into its programming. "How do you smell in the metaverse? This is something we want to address as much as possible," Turner told Glossy. (Spoiler alert: Some fragrance brands are turning to sound to communicate scent to online shoppers.)

"How can you have sampling and try the product out? We’re looking at how we take those sensory aspects of beauty and bring them to life within the limitations of a digital environment."

Inspired by Metaverse Fashion Week, which debuted on Decentraland in 2022, MBW will be the first large-scale, multi-brand beauty event held in the metaverse. On May 16, news broke that Neutrogena, Ulta, Lush, and Lottie London signed on as MBW's first brand participants.

In addition to fashion houses like Gucci and Burberry, beauty brands have jumped to expand into the metaverse. In the past year, Givenchy Parfums, NYX, and Nars launched experiences on Roblox. Last March, beauty giant Estée Lauder signed on to Metaverse Fashion Week as its exclusive beauty partner.

Head to MBW's website to learn more about the event.