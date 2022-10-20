Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
It's Game on for Burberry & 'Minecraft'

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Burberry is the latest fashion brand to enter Minecraft's metaverse. The British label has collaborated with the GOAT of gaming to bring checks and trenchcoats into The Overworld, and Minecraft motifs into the real world.

A new in-game adventure, "Burberry: Freedom to Go Beyond," invites players to explore a series of worlds that reference Burberry signatures: building blocks are rendered in the brand's iconic Nova check, fields of wheat are populated by deer (a house mascot), and gardens are dotted with hedges shaped like Burberry's "TB" logo.

Burberry / 2022 Mojang AB
15 downloadable skins will also allow players to dress their characters in Burberry, from logo T-shirts to tartan suits. The skins, along with the in-game adventure, will be accessible via Minecraft Marketplace beginning November 1.

Now for the IRL component of the collab: Burberry will drop a capsule collection of clothing featuring 8-bit graphics inspired by the Minecraft universe.

Burberry / 2022 Mojang AB
This certainly isn't the first time a video game has inspired an IRL clothing collection. Earlier this year, AAPE dropped hoodies printed with Minecraft's creepers, and Lacoste launched polos and tees referencing the game. Don't forget Balmain's recently-debuted Pokemon collection, a range of Pikachu-printed apparel and accessories.

Brands are also jumping at the opportunity to translate their IRL wares for the metaverse. In February, Prada Linea Rossa hit Riders Republic and in August, Dior designed racing gear for Gran Turismo 7.

If Balenciaga's Age of Tomorrow and Gucci's Roblox world are any indication, fashion has two words for us: game on.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
