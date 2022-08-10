Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Michael Jordan's 23 Is Worth 3 to 5 — Million Dollars, That Is

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Sotheby's is set to auction off a piece of sports history: the Chicago Bulls jersey that Michael Jordan wore during Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals.

Featured heavily in The Last Dance, the docuseries chronicling Jordan's final season with the Bulls, the jersey is expected to go for $3 to $5 million, per Sotheby's — the highest auction estimate for any Jordan jersey.

Adding to its value, the jersey was also featured on the cover of the June 1998 issue of Sports Illustrated.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Part of an online auction dubbed "Invictus: Part 1," the collectible will open for bidding on September 6 and close on September 14. Before the sale, the jersey will be on public display in Monterey, California from August 17 to August 20. Fans can also catch a glimpse of the artifact at Sotheby's New York from September 6 to September 12.

According to Sotheby's website, the auction will also feature items belonging to tennis champion Roger Federer, ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, and boxer Muhammad Ali.

Jordan's jersey isn't exactly valued for chump change, but it isn't the most expensive uniform to sell at auction. In May, Sotheby's sold Diego Maradona’s 1986 World Cup shirt for $9.3 million, rendering it the world's most valuable piece of sports memorabilia.

Jordan fans, take note: you've got a record to beat.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our favorite product

Sold out
Multiple colors
New BalanceM2002RLA Munsell White
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
KenzoBoke Flower Crest Overshirt Sky Blue
$355.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Acne StudiosLeather Zip Wallet Orange
$280.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Seoul-Inspired Jordan Sneaker Is Back & Legimately Better Than Ever
  • Nike's Ultra-Clean Jordan Sneaker Is Back & Looks Like Pure Money
  • The 6 Sneakers Michael Jordan Wore When He Became a Champion
  • Florals for Spring? In the Case of the Air Jordan 3, Pretty Groundbreaking
  • A Legendary Colorway Mashup Meets Nike's Flawless Jordan Hybrid
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now