Michael Jordan's 23 Is Worth 3 to 5 — Million Dollars, That Is

Sotheby's is set to auction off a piece of sports history: the Chicago Bulls jersey that Michael Jordan wore during Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals.

Featured heavily in The Last Dance, the docuseries chronicling Jordan's final season with the Bulls, the jersey is expected to go for $3 to $5 million, per Sotheby's — the highest auction estimate for any Jordan jersey.

Adding to its value, the jersey was also featured on the cover of the June 1998 issue of Sports Illustrated.

Part of an online auction dubbed "Invictus: Part 1," the collectible will open for bidding on September 6 and close on September 14. Before the sale, the jersey will be on public display in Monterey, California from August 17 to August 20. Fans can also catch a glimpse of the artifact at Sotheby's New York from September 6 to September 12.

According to Sotheby's website, the auction will also feature items belonging to tennis champion Roger Federer, ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, and boxer Muhammad Ali.

Jordan's jersey isn't exactly valued for chump change, but it isn't the most expensive uniform to sell at auction. In May, Sotheby's sold Diego Maradona’s 1986 World Cup shirt for $9.3 million, rendering it the world's most valuable piece of sports memorabilia.

Jordan fans, take note: you've got a record to beat.