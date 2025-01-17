Minecraft's Samba-Coded adidas Shoe Goes Incredibly Hard (& Pixel)

adidas is putting its video game face on and teaming up with the top-selling Minecraft game for an official sneaker collaboration. And yes, it's an IRL sneaker...with the perfect amount of glitches.

For the pairing's debut collab, Minecraft and adidas have cooked up an incredibly cool Handball Spezial sneaker flawlessly balancing Three Stripes traditions and details plucked from the famous voxel game universe.

For starters, what looks like smooth black suede takes over the collaborative Handball Spezial alongside accenting purple shades, referencing the appearance of Enderman, those neutral black figures who only attack when bothered or if you stare into its pixelated purple eyes.

By the way, proceed with caution. 'Cause the Enderman eyes also appear on the heels and laces of this Minecraft collaboration.

Of course, there's more for Minecraft diehards to fan out over. Most notably, pixelated versions of adidas' Three Stripes lands on the sidewalls next to the Minecraft branding, resulting in a genuinely neat sign-off that says "Minecraft was here."

The Spezial's shoelace system also appears to be removable with a Velcro detail, allowing fans and wearers alike to go lace-free with their Minecraft steppers.

It's pretty refreshing to see Minecraft go with the Handball Spezial for its debut adidas collab. You'd also expect the extremely popular video game to go with an equally sought-after model like the Samba or even Gazelle.

However, the Handball Spezial is undoubtedly Samba-like with a similar flat-soled look and retro sporty flavor. The Spezial has even made some quiet power moves in both classics constructions and stylishly rugged takes. The impressive Minecraft x adidas Handball Spezial advances the model's secretly killer streak.

There is no hard release date just yet, but Minecraft's adidas Handball Spezial sneaker is expected to arrive sometime later this year. In the meantime, alert your Minecraft friends.

Call up your Loewe pals, too. They'll finally have something to match those viral hoodies co-signed by A$AP Rocky and Taylor Russell.