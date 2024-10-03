adidas’ Military-Grade Samba-Flavored Sneaker Is Ruggedly Sublime

adidas' Samba-flavored Spezial sneaker just went full military mode.

See, the new adidas Handball Spezial is not just another sublimely flat sneaker, something the Three Stripes does with unrelenting ease.

Made with Cordura fabric, an ultra-durable weave used for military-grade gear, this adidas Spezial is a hardwearing sneaker that doesn't sacrifice its signature slim build for durability. It's slim, sturdy, and sueded out — the holy trinity when it comes to a good fall sneaker.

Think of adidas' Handball Spezial Cordura as a terrain-resistant version of the Samba or Gazelle. Like its buzzier counterparts, the Handball Spezial is super flat and narrow, a silhouette style that has been dominating TikTok style guides. And I'll say it: The Handball Spezial deserves some of this attention!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Though this is certainly the most heavy-duty take on the adidas Handball Spezial, it's not the first time the flat AF sneaker has gotten some textural enhancements. In fact, adidas released Cordura Handball Spezials back in 2022, though the colorways weren't quite this good.

Still, from delightfully quilted uppers to Size?'s totally flipped-out tongues, the adidas Spezial is prone to a good switch-up. It just so happens that its latest rendition is ready for battle.

For all of its ruggedness, though, the sneaker is still super sleek, and its handsome profile is only bolstered by some superbly autumnal colorways, including a muted olive and a blacked-out charcoal shade.

The adidas Handball Spezial is available for $132 on sneaker stores like Foot Shop, just in time for truly tough autumn wear.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

This Cordura adidas Spezial is ready to serve looks and its country.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And that's on duality.