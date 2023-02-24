Oh Nothing, Just A$AP Rocky Dressed like a 'Minecraft' Character

If you must know, February 20 was Rihanna's 35th birthday, of which she celebrated at her fave spot, Giorgio Baldi. In addition to her brother and best friend Melissa Forde, A$AP Rocky was naturally in attendance — outfitted in an ensemble that looked straight from closet of a pixel art game character.

While his megastar girlfriend stunned in a little white dress and a sleek croc skin coat, Rocky sported that pixelated LOEWE hoodie, khakis, a camo beanie, and his go-to fluffy dad boots (which are also by the Spanish luxury house).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The trompe l'oeil pixel LOEWE hoodie hit our feeds back in September of last year during the house's Spring/Summer 2023 presentation, alongside other Minecraft-adjacent garments and hot dog-level 'fits.

Certainly, I expected nothing less from LOEWE creative director Jonathan Anderson, whose sent grass shoes and penis tees down the runway.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It's no secret that Rocky enjoys the Anderson-led brand (the shearling boots are part of the dadcore aesthetic at this point). So, it was only a matter of time before the musician got his hands on LOEWE's pixelized hoodie. And, well, the moment has arrived.

While Rocky's 'fit glitch is undoubtedly hard to ignore, we appreciate how he again allowed Rihanna to have her moment.

Sure, they're equally strong dressers, but we've noticed that Rocky tends to give his multihyphenate lady her time to shine and even lead the way, especially with their street style moments.

While I'm here for it, others believe it's a weak move as a man. Indeed, folks couldn't resist their masculine urge to rip apart their recent British Vogue cover, claiming Rihanna is a "strong dominant masculine woman" and Rocky plays the role of the "submissive nurturing feminine man."

Think pieces even went as far as bringing their firstborn into the unwarranted conversation. Apparently, a "happy face" is emasculate? Please make it stop.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

All I have to say is: it's 2023, people. Who cares what roles they play in their family unit as long as the child is healthy, happy, and properly cared for.

Nonetheless, who could blame Rocky, though? It's Rihanna we're talking about here. Let Miss Fenty shine bright on her special day while you serve us glitchcore on the side.