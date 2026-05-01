No One Noticed Miu Miu's Surprise New Balance Collab. Except Us

And suddenly, Miu Miu's New Balance collaboration magically appeared again.

Prada's sister label quietly restocked its widely popular 530 SL collaboration on its website. It has released original colorways, like the brown suede, as well as never-before-seen flavors, like sage green and periwinkle blue. And of course, they still carry their usual $1,270 price tag.

The latest New Balance drop comes as a surprise, honestly. It's been a minute since the two dropped a new sneaker together. There was also no official announcement about the new color options or the restock. It was really an "if you know, you know" kind of drop (or if you regularly stalk Miu Miu's new arrivals, then you know, too).

Regardless, how could we ever forget today's most influential luxury shoe?

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Miu Miu and New Balance hard-launched their friendship in Spring/Summer 2022, revealing a pair of $700 distressed 574 dad shoes during fashion week. They'd go on to release a couple more colorways, but then SS24 happened. And everything fell flat, literally.

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During that season, we met the all-new 530 SL sneaker, arguably the flattest sneaker in the NB catalog. Essentially, it was this much slimmer and more stylish 530, complete with barely-there soles and high-end materials.

Coming from one of the world's hottest brands, the 530 SL was born with an insane aura, as the kids might say. Two seasons later, it's still easily one of the most important styles out right now. Many sneakers, both luxury and affordable, have taken the low-soled route and are wearing mismatched double shoelaces like Miu Miu's New Balance sneakers.

New Balance even launched its own "Miu Miu" sneaker, a.k.a the 204L, while Miu Miu itself has a few flattened New Balance-style models to its in-line collection, some of which became just as hot as the collaborative efforts.

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The future of Miu Miu x New Balance remains unclear. However, judging by the latest surprise drop, Miu Miu isn't ready to move on from the 530 era just yet.

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As if we could ever forget the Miu Balances that flat-out changed the game.

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