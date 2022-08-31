MKI Is Doing Fall Right

As summer begins its departure and paves the way for fall, our wardrobes should be doing the same.

What has, for me, essentially been an assortment of shorts and tees for the last few sweat-ridden months now gradually welcomes the heralded return of sweats and trousers. It's everyone’s favorite season, and it's just around the corner. Hallelujah!

Helping you to adapt seamlessly (not literally) to the impending cooler climates is UK-based retailer MKI Miyuki-Zoku, which this week revealed its aptly titled: MKI Transition Lookbook.

Based out of Leeds, MKI is a brand that takes its name from a youth tribe formed in Ginza, Japan, in 1964. Named after the tribe’s storefront loitering on Miyuki Street (an upscale shopping location), the Miyuki Zoku were said to be the first Japanese group to adopt elements of the Ivy League style.

Since its inception in 2010, MKI has become a stalwart in the UK fashion industry, dressing style-savvy individuals across the country, as well as further afield.

MKI’s ethos is, and always has been, simple: to offer quality designer-led garments at a modest price point, which is still abundantly clear 12 years on.

“It is important to everyone at MKI to stay true to our ‘accessible style’ ethos,” says MKI founder, Vik Tailor.

“Our pieces are crafted to last, and at their heart our designs are simple and enduring throughout the changes in seasons. From the brands start we have wanted to provide something for everyone, and we wanted to illustrate that in this lookbook.”

While not everyone might be ready for the searing heat and the frankly uncomfortable humidity to come to an end (how can you not be?), MKI will at least make the transition easy – and affordable, too.