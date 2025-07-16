A Hybrid Loafer Too Avant for Color

Dr. Martens and MM6 Maison Margiela are back with another two-for-one special. And this time, it’s a whiteout.

This isn’t the first time MM6 has freaked a pair of Docs, but it might be the most pristine. A new capsule reimagines two of the collab’s Frankenstein hybrids, the 1460 boot merged with the 1461, and the 1461 fused with the Penton loafer, now rendered all-white.

Four classic Dr. Martens references, spliced into two surreal hybrids and all dressed in Martin Margiela’s favorite color.

The boot, in particular, looks like something cooked up in a lab. With the lace-up height of the 1460 and the sleekness of the 1461, this experimental silhouette feels both brutalist and oddly delicate. Like it’s built to stomp, but only on gallery floors.

Dr. Martens 1 / 4

The second pair leans into mischief. This loafer-oxford mashup answers the question no one asked: What if your favorite slip-on had an identity crisis halfway through getting dressed?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Margiela’s signature deconstruction is still here, but this time it’s disguised in the cleanest, most high-maintenance shade possible. And that’s where it gets interesting.

Maison Margiela has a longstanding history with the color white, painting everything from jeans to its entire studio in the plain color. The brand’s founder, Martin Margiela, was fascinated in the aging of clothes and no color shows its wear and tear like white does.

So yeah, technically these shoes dropping on July 17 are Docs. But really, they’re white leather thought experiments, wearable contradictions meant to be scuffed, but begging not to be.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.