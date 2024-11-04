MM6 Maison Margiela Just Dropped the Season's Funkiest Dr. Martens

Thanks to MM6 Maison Margiela, you can now wear two of your favorite Dr. Martens shoes at once.

How? Margiela's MM6 imprint partnered with the British boot brand for the first time, delivering unique spins on Dr. Martens' classics. And they are definitely unique.

The MM6 Maison Margiela x Dr. Martens collaboration results in two-for-one designs, combining two existing models into one shoe.

For starters, the MM6 Maison Margiela x Dr. Martens ankle boot marries the iconic 1460 black leather boot with the brand's low-top oxford shoe.

The hybrid Docs come in two colorways. One features a red "oxford," while the second goes for a monochromatic black look that almost looks like a normal Doc (but it ain't).

The collection continues with another shoe mashup with the MM6 Maison Margiela x Dr. Martens Moccasin, which is part penny loafer, part Oxford (and all weirdly intriguing).

MM6 Maison Margiela teased the funky shoes for the first time at its AW24 runway show earlier this year. Now, after months of waiting, the shoes are finally here.

The MM6 x Dr. Martens boots and moccasins are available now at select retailers.

If you had any concerns that this would be a one-and-done collaboration, have no fear. This won't be the last we'll see from MM6 and Dr. Martens.

During Milan Fashion Week in October, MM6 Maison Margiela debuted fresh Dr. Martens boots covered in the house's signature paint designs.

Hopefully, after these crazy hybrids, MM6 Maison Margiela's next Docs will also be stomping in soon.