Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

MM6 Maison Margiela Just Dropped the Season's Funkiest Dr. Martens

Written by Tara Larson in Style

Thanks to MM6 Maison Margiela, you can now wear two of your favorite Dr. Martens shoes at once.

How? Margiela's MM6 imprint partnered with the British boot brand for the first time, delivering unique spins on Dr. Martens' classics. And they are definitely unique.

The MM6 Maison Margiela x Dr. Martens collaboration results in two-for-one designs, combining two existing models into one shoe.

For starters, the MM6 Maison Margiela x Dr. Martens ankle boot marries the iconic 1460 black leather boot with the brand's low-top oxford shoe.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The hybrid Docs come in two colorways. One features a red "oxford," while the second goes for a monochromatic black look that almost looks like a normal Doc (but it ain't).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The collection continues with another shoe mashup with the MM6 Maison Margiela x Dr. Martens Moccasin, which is part penny loafer, part Oxford (and all weirdly intriguing).

MM6 Maison Margiela teased the funky shoes for the first time at its AW24 runway show earlier this year. Now, after months of waiting, the shoes are finally here.

The MM6 x Dr. Martens boots and moccasins are available now at select retailers.

If you had any concerns that this would be a one-and-done collaboration, have no fear. This won't be the last we'll see from MM6 and Dr. Martens.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

During Milan Fashion Week in October, MM6 Maison Margiela debuted fresh Dr. Martens boots covered in the house's signature paint designs.

Hopefully, after these crazy hybrids, MM6 Maison Margiela's next Docs will also be stomping in soon.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Sold out
Multiple colors
Carhartt WIPMichigan Coat
$205.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Timberland x HighsnobietyAuthentic 3-Eye Lug Boat Shoe
$240.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Issey MiyakeColor Pleats Shorts
$415.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tara Larson
Freelance WriterTara Larson has over five years of experience writing about men’s and women’s fashion, shoes, entertainment, and lifestyle content.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Glenn Martens’ Margiela Is Great Product — for Nerds
  • Dr. Martens 1460 Rain Boots Take Williamsburg by Storm
  • Finally: Margiela 2
  • The First-Ever Margiela Celebrity
What To Read Next
  • These Dapper Boat Shoes Ain't Your Dad's Timbs
  • Nike’s Mocha-Flavored Dunk Is as Tasty as It Is Ornate
  • Salomon Trail Shoes Crossed Over to Culture. Salomon Snow Gear Is up Next (EXCLUSIVE)
  • adidas Perfected (& Lux'd Up) Its Most Minimalist Sneaker
  • Nike’s Luxe Leather Dunks Come Dressed for the Occasion
  • New Balance's Strawberry Shortcake Dad Shoe Is the Sweetest Thing
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now