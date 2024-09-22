Apple Designer Jony Ive's Moncler Collection Literally Reinvents the Button (EXCLUSIVE)

When you put Moncler and Jony Ive, Apple's legitimately legendary designer and co-founder of "creative collective" LoveFrom, in a room together, what can you expect besides outrageously slick outerwear? Because that's the entirety of the LoveFrom, Moncler collection, which could very well pass for Apple Outerwear.

First worn IRL by the Miami Dolphins' Odell Beckham Jr. on September 22, the LoveFrom, Moncler line is as supremely saucy at it sounds. Not bad for Ive's first-ever outerwear designs. Got it in one!

Ive's concise LoveFrom, Moncler collection comprises a handful of intelligent layering pieces in terrifically iMac-style pastel hues, all so outrageously well-thought out that, on the surface, it all looks so simple.

These three layering pieces were actually engineered from the fabric up, literally: Their construction is shaped from a recycled, yarn-dyed, and loom-woven nylon developed exclusively for LoveFrom, allowing the field jacket, vest, and poncho to be created without a single seam in sight. This creates pure drape and is, humbly, a feat of engineering.

Each garment is also created to be layered in a similarly seamless manner, with one piece stacking neatly atop the other to create a weatherproof shell though all the pieces are subtly stylish enough to be worn alone.

But arguably the collection's single most intriguing detail sits on the surface.

See that little silver button? It's a testament to Ive's inimitable hands-on design approach. This is the guy behind the iPod and its peerless click wheel, remember.

The "Duo" button is made of four metals and a magnet, allowing the garments to slide onto each other with ease.

It's the product of many months of experimentation on Ive's part, not only because LoveFrom "designed and engineered a series of new processes and machines" to create this little miracle, but also because he sought out just the right blend and shape to create what Moncler's press release calls a "satisfying 'click.'"

Because, as no one knows better than Ive (save for Dieter Rams, perhaps), a gizmo is only as good as its smallest details.

“Who I work with has become more important to me than what I work on,” said Ive said in a statement. “We have learnt so much from each other and I am particularly happy this modest collection marks the beginning of a longer term collaboration.”

So expect more ingenious outerwear from Ive and Moncler in the future. This is quite literally the guy who wrote the book on Apple design, you know.