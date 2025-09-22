Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A$AP Rocky & Moncler’s Puffy Ski Gear Is Anything but Dumb

Written by Tom Barker in Style
Don’t Be Dumb, the upcoming A$AP Rocky album that he’s been hinting at since 2022, still hasn’t arrived. However, on the bright side, we do now have some Moncler x A$AP Rocky Don’t Be Dumb merchandise. 

Part of Moncler Genius, the collaborative line where guest designers are invited to reimagine Moncler’s signature puffy outdoor clothing, A$AP Rocky created a selection of ski-inspired winter garb.

And it all arrives with a clever tagline: Don’t Be Dumb. Be Genius. 

This genius clothing consists of puffer jackets that are both reversible and convertible, the sleeves removable to become a vest, T-shirts printed with images of quilted Moncler outerwear to create some trompe-l’oeil trickery, and a down-filled helmet that can be strapped beneath the chin. 

If you're familiar with Rocky’s other fashion endeavours, including his AWGE brand and his longstanding PUMA collaboration, you’ll recognize this use of trompe-l’oeil and creation of puffer helmets. As he continues picking up more design-focused projects, including being creative director of Ray-Ban, these are becoming Rocky’s signature design tropes. 

It’s commendable how many projects the man manages to juggle, and it also helps to explain the continued wait for a new record. Still, the release of this collection, available now via Moncler's website, comes with a video clip of an unreleased Rocky tune. 

It’s a small win for fans hungry for new music.

