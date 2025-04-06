In the Driver's Seat With NIGO, Moncler, & Mercedes (EXCLUSIVE)

Last year, Moncler x NIGO x Mercedes-Benz happened, resulting in the marriage of their individual worlds, the great outdoors, high fashion, and timeless luxury cars. From there, the limited edition Mercedes-Benz G-Class Past II Future was born.

Up-close and personal with NIGO's exclusive Mercedes ride, its solid details capture the essence of all three minds. Its checkered print seats come with buttery leather headrests stamped with a collaborative Moncler x Mercedes logo. At the same time, the seatbelts come in bright safety orange colors, serving up some bold albeit stylish contrast (sounds like NIGO's doing).

The car's neat puffer drop top reveals bold yellow piping as well as checkered benches and sound speakers designed by audiophile Devon Turnbull, also known as Ojas.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class Past II Future draws much inspiration from the 1990s. For one, the car itself is based on a G-class vehicle from the era. Plus, the car's fashion details, like the checkered prints, speak to classic '90s trends.

NIGO's fashion career took off during that time, too, cementing the designer as the fashion legend as we know him today (NIGO founded the iconic streetwear brand BAPE in 1993, and the rest was history).

Only 20 of NIGO and Moncler's Mercedes-Benz G-Class Past II Future exist, and Moncler says these models will be "handed over to customers," likely the close friends of the brands.

However, for the diehard car collectors who want this ride, no matter the size, Moncler will release a mini Hot Wheels version of the G-Class. The shrunken NIGO-designed Mercedes car will drop on April 18 at Mattel.

NIGO, Moncler, and Mercedes were but one part of Moncler's massive City of Genius rollout, where the French label also linked up with A$AP Rocky, Rick Owens, and Willow Smith for additional collections. And like the other collaborators, NIGO also got his own clothing capsule.

The collaborative clothes include graphic tees with archival photos of outdoor scenes and Mercedes vehciles, reversible puffer coats, and lightweight military-style jackets. The rest of the collection is as functional as it is style-focused, including packable shorts and pullovers, and, of course, denim by NIGO.

It's a meeting of Moncler's outdoor practicality, NIGO's love for things of the past, and Mercedes' sleek elegance. The G-Class Past II Future brings it all together as the cherry on top.