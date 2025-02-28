Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Handbag of the Year? Moschino's Pepperidge Farm Cookies

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

Moschino is a lot of fun. It's also now quite delicious, as the Italian luxury label's Fall/Winter 2025 collection includes a surprise collaboration with, of all brands, Pepperidge Farm.

Held on February 28 as part of Milan Fashion Week, Moschino's FW25 runway show was vintage Moschino: All-caps slogan tees, parodic prints — including an overt Levi's riff on some reversed denim skirts — and lots of powerfully playful accessories.

And as is the wont of Moschino's young Argentinian creative director, Adrian Appiolaza, FW25 is a food fight. Well, less of a fight than a torrid affair.

Moschino's Pepperidge Farm bag are the best of a great bunch, succeeding Moschino's viral baguette and celery handbags, and joining Appiolaza's next masterpiece: A pile of spaghetti clutched like, well, a clutch.

But the Moschino Pepperidge Farm bag may actually be a real bag of cookies: Though it bears Moschino's name about the Milano cookies' title, the bag is proportionally identical to a real pouch of Pepperidge Farm snacks, bears a barcode, and is printed with an image of an all-new (and frankly delicious-sounding) lemon white chocolate cookie.

Either way, collab of the season, right here.

Only a year or so into his tenure, Appiolaza has affected a potent sea change at Moschino, pushing the famously indulgent house into freshly fashion-forward territory, balancing the goofs with a well-defined notion of contemporary stylishness. That approach is legible in FW25's imminently wearable carpenter pants and varsity jackets, though it's certain less of a statement than the pillow-shaped hats and smiley-face gowns.

And it's working: He's received much deserved critical acclaim for his labors thus far.

Though there's at least a shade of his peers in Moschino's new output — the Pepperidge Farm cookies, though they are apparently real treats, do recall Balenciaga's never-produced Lay's chip bags and ditto for the Moschino trash bags — that's always been kind of a Moschino thing, anyways. This was a house founded for the sake of fun as much of fashion and Appiolaza is quite gifted at both.

