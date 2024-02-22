Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Even Moschino Has Gone Quiet Luxury

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

Meet the new Moschino, absolutely nothing like the old Moschino. For an entire decade, American designer Jeremy Scott riffed on the 40-year-old Italian house's inherent campiness but the party's over: new creative director Adrian Appiolaza has brought Moschino into its quiet luxury era (are people still saying "quiet luxury?").

That's not a good or bad thing, mind you, just a sign of the times. No more lurid gloriously garish Moschino; Appiolaza's first Moschino collection, the co-ed Fall/Winter 2024 line, is remarkably toned-down by comparison.

His tenure was complicated by the sudden, tragic passing of newly-appointed creative director David Renne but this is presumably entirely Appiolaza's show. Following that thread, this is effectively the big reveal of Appiolaza's vision for Moschino.

Appiolaza, who previously designed at LOEWE and Chloé (two brand names that pair quite nicely), is clearly looking to start fresh. His debut Moschino collection is titled Collezione 0 and the clothes therein speak to an all-new Moschino, sobered up from Jeremy Scott's heyday.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Whereas Scott's Moschino collections would doll models up as IRL Barbie dolls or dress them in inflatable suits, models wearing Appiolaza's Moschino could pass for, well, models at a fashion show.

They wore silk headwraps, semi-trompe l'oeil suspender-printed shirts, and more obviously trompe l'oeil sleeves wrapped around their longline cardigans.

The look was very Italiano, leaning into Moschino's Milanese heritage. But it was not very cheeky; little, if any, of Scott's humor exists in today's Moschino.

Again, take that as you will.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Instead, the focus was on heritage Moschino shapes, like elongated double rider's jackets, baggy '80s jeans — Moschino Jeans was a big hit for the house back in the day — and generous knitwear.

Supremely wearable stuff but also supremely familiar stuff. None of Franco Moschino's newspaper or lightning bolt prints here.

Instead, neon-bright smiley faces and graphic text, rendered XXXL on intarsia-knit dresses, added graphic flair of a similarly retro variety, feeling very Barbara Kruger, Katherine Hamnett in a way.

But at least you can't say that Appiolaza's Moschino is unsmiling.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Not In London Cap
Highsnobiety
$60
Image on Highsnobiety
GEL-KAYANO 14
ASICS
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
Tea Cup Long-Sleeve Tee
Highsnobiety
$95
Image on Highsnobiety
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
We Recommend
  • Chef Kei Yoshino & Scarr Pimentel
    Chef Kei Yoshino & Scarr Pimentel on Cooking and Collaboration
    • Culture
  • Ariana Grande wearing a black dress with matching gloves & red lipstick
    Even Ariana Grande Is Quiet Luxury Now
    • Style
  • Davide Renne, Moschino's creative director, has died.
    Moschino's Creative Director Davide Renne Has Died
    • Culture
  • Walter Chiapponi Blumarine
    News Flash: Fashion Still Run By White Men 
    • Style
  • HOKA's Clifton has just gotten comfier for Fall/Winter 2023.
    HOKA Took Its Comfiest Sneaker & Made It Even Comfier
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • On Running's Cloudmonster 2 sneaker
    On's Beastly Running Shoe Is Now Even More of a Monster
    • Sneakers
  • Moschino Fall/Winter 2024 collection runway show
    Even Moschino Has Gone Quiet Luxury
    • Style
  • MM6 Maison Margiela's Dr. Martens shoe collaboration for Fall/Winter 2024
    MM6 Maison Margiela's Dr. Martens Are a Rugged Twofer
    • Style
  • A woman with blonder hair, faced hidden
    So, Who Is Pop Crave, Really?
    • Culture
  • DKNY x Highsnobiety
    You Can Take DKNY Out of New York, But You Can’t Take New York Out of DKNY
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • wsr main feb week 4
    From ASICS to PUMA, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024