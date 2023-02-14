WWE's Seth Rollins Lands Kicks in MSCHF's Big Red Boots

There really is no escaping MSCHF's Big Red Boots, is there? Seriously, they're everywhere.

While we expected them to crop up in fashion circles across the globe, they've been showing up in some pretty unexpected places. On the feet of Seth Rollins in WWE? Now there's a surprise.

Although we're still two days out from the official release of the larger-than-life boots, celebrities up and down the States have been making sure that they get in ahead of the curve and have some fun with the Astro Boy-inspired memewear.

Due to retail for a relatively modest $350, these bad boys have been fetching an eyewatering $2,000 on StockX as people jump at the chance to be one of the first to flex a pair.

From Coi Leray to Lil Wayne and Rich the Kid, everyone is keen for a piece of the action – either that or we're witnessing the true power of MSCHF's marketing machine.

Well, in an unexpected turn of events, the boots have taken a break from the feet of hip-hop to endure a stint in the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) ring via Seth Rollins.

Colby Daniel Lopez's Seth Rollins character is known for his larger-than-life persona, often making bold fashion statements in and outside of the ring, sporting pieces such as Loewe Paula's Ibiza sunglasses and the infamous MSCHF Big Red Boot.

Seeing these boots stomp around on stage is one thing, but seeing them strapped to the feet of a wrestler giving out flying kicks and curb stomps is something I would have never put on my 2023 bingo.

While the frenzy will undoubtedly start fizzling out once these are out in the wild proper, there are still a couple more days of mayhem ahead. What will come next? At this point, your guess is as good as mine.