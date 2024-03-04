What To Even Make of MSCHF's Massively Wild "Timbs?"

MSCHF has unleashed a new boot for 2024. It ain't red but it's still big: meet MSCHF's take on Timberland boots.

Looking at the new MSCHF "Timbs" boot — it looks strikingly similar to Timberland's famous 6-inch boot (but bigger) — one doesn't even know where to begin. But let's start with the exaggerated Roblox-level upper on MSCHF's Timbs, shall we?

The MSCHF Timbs boot pretty much wears its outsole, well, on the outside. The distinct molding of the boot's bottom covers the toe box, heel, and even the tongue where a blocky MSCHF logo is engraved.

Elsewhere on the MSCHF Timbs boot, you'll notice some other luxury-style details that may ring bells for Louis Vuitton x Timberland fans.

The MSCHF boot's eyelets and toe box designs resemble the Louis Vuitton blossom, which the house has used throughout its legacy for its famous handbags and, most recently, Pharrell's sought-after Louis Vuitton x Timberland boots, which sparked a new wave of Timberland hype.

The Timbs boot could be MSCHF up to its usual spoofing ways. But it's worth pointing out that the Brooklyn-based collective has worked with Pharrell previously. Remember MSCHF's speck-sized version of the Louis Vuitton OnTheGo handbag? Yeah, it was a part of Pharrell's "Just Phriends" Joopiter auction in 2023.

I didn't immediately spy any co-branding moments on the shoe, but, hey, you never know what MSCHF has up its sleeves. Right now, though, it's these wild Timbs.

And if its gifting pairs to designer Don C, who was first to reveal the MSCHF Timbs on March 4, MSCHF's probably going to release its Timbs boots in the future.

With the pairs are already out in the world and generating buzz, something tells me that a launch isn't far off.

It's hard to believe it's been a year since the MSCHF's Big Red Boot stomped on the internet, achieving instant virality for its IRL cartoonish design. MSCHF has since delivered other crazy shoes like the Crocs boot and backward sneakers co-signed by Donald Glover. But still, nothing has yet to top the original Big Red Boot — well, their latest shoe may change that.