MSCHF's "Timbs" Just Got Brutal

Thought MSCHF's "Timbs" boot couldn't get wilder? Think again. Fresh off the release of its wheat-colored stomper, MSCHF returns with another "not a Timberland." Enter MSCHF's 2X4 Brutal boot.

MSCHF's 2X4 Brutal boot arrives with a new removable collar that takes the previously wild design to another level. When attached, the detail turns MSCHF's "Timbs" into one big boot of blocks.

Without the added feature, MSCHF's "Timbs" Brutal boot is just like the previous drop, now painted black. The boot still wears those Louis Vuitton-y monograms as well as some unmistakable features from the iconic Timberland 6-inch boot.

As the name suggests, MSCHF's 2X4 Brutal boot draws inspiration from brutalism, an architecture style often involving minimalist, block-like designs made from concrete. Makes sense!

Balenciaga, king of hulking stompers, also influenced MSCHF's new "Timbs" design, according to ral7000studio's former co-founder Mattias Gollin. World War II tanks were also apparently on the mood board.

MSCHF's 2X4 Brutal boot comes as a twice as wild follow-up to MSCHF's 2X4 boot, released on March 19 and co-signed by living Brooklyn legend Spike Lee.

MSCHF teased the black Brutal boot on March 8, just days before the MSCHF "Timbs" boot's official launch. The "brutal" boots are now landing in folks' hands, so it's safe to assume that the shoes will release soon.

Timberland recently reminded Instagram of "the original" 6-inch boot following the release of the MSCHF 2X4 boot. MSCHF's response? Its post reads "Also Original."