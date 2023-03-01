Oh, So People Are Actually Wearing *Those* MSCHF Boots

Ever since MSCHF revealed its Astro Boy boots — or, rather, since they were leaked — I haven’t been able to get away from the damn things. Every corner I turn, every page I scroll, there they are: all big and red.

While the hype surrounding them will inevitably drop off in the coming weeks once they drop on February 16 (for $350, mind you), everyone knows in the back of their minds that we’re likely only weeks away from another MSCHF launch. So take some down time while you can.

Following last year’s Gobstomper sneaker (which was inexplicably made in partnership with Jimmy Fallon), MSCHF’s Astro Boy boots are undeniably their most viral footwear moment to date — the Super Normal shoe may just be too, well, super normal.

Not that MSCHF has kept quiet, by any means: its WD-40-scented cologne only just exploded across the internet in late January.

And while the Big Red Boots look more like a gimmick shoe than a proper footwear flex, it turns out people are actually wearing them. Who knew?

From Rich the Kid stepping out in the big red boots at Drake's Super Bowl party in Scottsdale, to Coi Leray’s half-time performance at Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers, MSCHF’s big red boots aren’t just for show, but instead a new daily statement piece.

Hell, even Lil Wayne’s been getting involved with the damn MSCHF boots at a New York Fashion Week show.

As the dust begins to settle on MSCHF’s forthcoming drop, let’s just take a moment to relax and psyche ourselves up for whatever’s coming next. Buckle up!

