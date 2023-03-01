Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Oh, So People Are Actually Wearing *Those* MSCHF Boots

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

Ever since MSCHF revealed its Astro Boy boots — or, rather, since they were leaked — I haven’t been able to get away from the damn things. Every corner I turn, every page I scroll, there they are: all big and red.

While the hype surrounding them will inevitably drop off in the coming weeks once they drop on February 16 (for $350, mind you), everyone knows in the back of their minds that we’re likely only weeks away from another MSCHF launch. So take some down time while you can.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Following last year’s Gobstomper sneaker (which was inexplicably made in partnership with Jimmy Fallon), MSCHF’s Astro Boy boots are undeniably their most viral footwear moment to date — the Super Normal shoe may just be too, well, super normal.

Not that MSCHF has kept quiet, by any means: its WD-40-scented cologne only just exploded across the internet in late January.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

And while the Big Red Boots look more like a gimmick shoe than a proper footwear flex, it turns out people are actually wearing them. Who knew?

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

From Rich the Kid stepping out in the big red boots at Drake's Super Bowl party in Scottsdale, to Coi Leray’s half-time performance at Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers, MSCHF’s big red boots aren’t just for show, but instead a new daily statement piece.

Hell, even Lil Wayne’s been getting involved with the damn MSCHF boots at a New York Fashion Week show.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

As the dust begins to settle on MSCHF’s forthcoming drop, let’s just take a moment to relax and psyche ourselves up for whatever’s coming next. Buckle up!

Shop other MSCHF Boots Here

Sold Out
MSCHFAC.1 Grey
$430.00
Sold Out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop Our Selection

Sold out
Multiple colors
Ina SeifartPearl Keychain Long Custom Green
$45.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HighsnobietyClassic Fleece Hoodie Bordeaux
$135.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Dr. Martens1461 Bex Squared Black Polished Smooth
$200.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • It's Not Actually a "Boots-Only Summer," Is It?
  • Actually, Fendi's $1,500 Luxury Red Wing Boots Are Kind of a Steal
  • As a Knee-High Boot, PUMA’s Spiky-Soled Sneaker Is Truly Monstrous
  • Big Black Boots? The Designers Reenergizing Dr. Martens Have Other Plans (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Tekla’s Puffy Socks Are Basically Cozy Moon Boots for Indoors
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now