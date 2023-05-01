Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

MSCHF's Super Normal 2 Is Delicious in "Orange Milk"

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert
1 / 6

Brand: MSCHF

Model: Super Normal 2 “Orange Milk”

Release Date: May 2, 2023 at 2 PM ET

Price: $170

Buy: MSCHF's website and the MSCHF Sneakers app

Style Code: MSCHF005.1-OM

Editor's Notes: MSCHF's Super Normal 2 sneaker is definitely its most, well, "normal" shoe in the entire MSCHF Sneakers lineup. Given that MSCHF's Sneakers sub-label is responsible for everything from the TAP3 shoe to, yes, those big red boots, normal is practically abnormal.

And yet, here we are. MSCHF debuted the Super Normal 2 in black suede before dropping the sneaker in extremely anonymous white and "Mint" colorways, each time epitomizing the shoe's unrepentant normalcy

1 / 3

MSCHF knows that most folks gravitate towards basic shoes on the daily, anyways, which is why the Super Normal 2 exists.

It's both a commentary on the blandness of basic sneakers and itself an incredibly wearable shoe, though MSCHF's Super Normal 2 is far from bland.

1 / 4

Like most of the MSCHF Sneakers oeuvre, the Super Normal 2 demanded a time-intensive shaping process, which required bespoke molds to create its signature warped upper.

This wasn't a case of simply slapping a stock midsole on an otherwise understated upper: even a shoe as seemingly simple as the Super Normal 2 demanded that MSCHF seek out sneaker factories capable of creating the custom tooling necessary to bring the shoe to life.

1 / 2

In "Orange Milk," the Super Normal 2 remains otherwise utilitarian, with orange and white leather panels that highlight the waviness of the upper and MSCHF branding throughout.

This is the Super Normal 2's most outré colorway to date and it's still pretty uncomplicated.

You can read that as a commentary on the state of minimalist sneakers today or simply cop and wear 'em as you see fit. MSCHF is content either way.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Listing Met Gala 2023's Worst Outfits

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Ranking Met Gala 2023's Best Red Carpet Looks

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Even the Met Gala Can't Resist the Ice Spice Effect

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Welcome to North West & Penelope Disick's Chanel Show

    Style
  • original ultraboost

    This Is Not a Drill, the OG Ultraboost Just Returned

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Low-Key Jennie Is the Best Jennie

    Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023