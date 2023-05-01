MSCHF's Super Normal 2 Is Delicious in "Orange Milk"

Brand: MSCHF

Model: Super Normal 2 “Orange Milk”

Release Date: May 2, 2023 at 2 PM ET

Price: $170

Buy: MSCHF's website and the MSCHF Sneakers app

Style Code: MSCHF005.1-OM

Editor's Notes: MSCHF's Super Normal 2 sneaker is definitely its most, well, "normal" shoe in the entire MSCHF Sneakers lineup. Given that MSCHF's Sneakers sub-label is responsible for everything from the TAP3 shoe to, yes, those big red boots, normal is practically abnormal.

And yet, here we are. MSCHF debuted the Super Normal 2 in black suede before dropping the sneaker in extremely anonymous white and "Mint" colorways, each time epitomizing the shoe's unrepentant normalcy

MSCHF knows that most folks gravitate towards basic shoes on the daily, anyways, which is why the Super Normal 2 exists.

It's both a commentary on the blandness of basic sneakers and itself an incredibly wearable shoe, though MSCHF's Super Normal 2 is far from bland.

Like most of the MSCHF Sneakers oeuvre, the Super Normal 2 demanded a time-intensive shaping process, which required bespoke molds to create its signature warped upper.

This wasn't a case of simply slapping a stock midsole on an otherwise understated upper: even a shoe as seemingly simple as the Super Normal 2 demanded that MSCHF seek out sneaker factories capable of creating the custom tooling necessary to bring the shoe to life.

In "Orange Milk," the Super Normal 2 remains otherwise utilitarian, with orange and white leather panels that highlight the waviness of the upper and MSCHF branding throughout.

This is the Super Normal 2's most outré colorway to date and it's still pretty uncomplicated.

You can read that as a commentary on the state of minimalist sneakers today or simply cop and wear 'em as you see fit. MSCHF is content either way.