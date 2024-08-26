Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
MSCHF's Tire-Free Hot Wheels Car Has Been Through It

Written by Morgan Smith in Culture

After dropping club-worthy heels made from shower slides, MSCHF is back up to its games with a fitting collab with Mattel Creations' Hot Wheels.

Here's the thing: MSCHF's Hot Wheels car ain't so hot. The brand toy car looks like it's been to the vehicle netherworlds and back.

MSCHF's Hot Wheels car wears many dents, scratches, and severe rusting throughout, joined by cheap fix-ups like mismatched doors and taped-on taillights.

Judging by the filthy haze engulfing the windows and the "Wash Me!!!" message finger-scribbled on the rear window, MSCHF's Hot Wheels car could also use a good run through the toy car wash. Maybe three.

From the dirty (and cracked) windshield, enjoy the vibrant view of bright yellow parking tickets stacking up underneath the wipers. At the same time, highly foggy headlights look unsuitable for nighttime use.

Mattel Creations
True to its name, the Not Wheels vehicle, MSCHF's Hot Wheels car is even missing an entire tire. No thoughts, just a rusted cap and vibes.

As for the other three tires, MSCHF's ride includes two Real Riders classics and a spare. Of course.

We've seen Hot Wheels turned into Daniel Arsham sculptures and even dripped out in some of streetwear's most recognizable motifs. Any Sup heads cop those BOGO Hot Wheels?

I myself encountered some solid vintage rides during my Hot Wheels days, but I've never seen anything like MSCHF's nearly totaled-looking car, which will release on August 30 on MSCHF's website.

According to the press release, MSCHF's Hot Wheels car pulls inspiration from 1990s Japanese imports and the "beat-up but reliable car that many drivers start off with," all reimagined through the prankster lens of the Brooklyn-based collective.

On the bright side, MSCHF's car has tons of personality, as a persistent car salesman might say — perhaps too much used charm.

