Paperboy & New Balance’s Beefy Running Shoe Looks Delicious

After indulging in a few too many generously-portioned sandwiches in Paperboy Paris' cafe, a spot of exercise is recommended. And, the brand has just the pair of sneakers for such an occasion: the New Balance x Paperboy Paris FuelCell Super Comp Elite v4.

Yes, the Parisian sandwich shop has created a limited-edition version of New Balance’s beefy race day running shoe. And, as we’ve come to expect from Paperboy’s merch collaborations, it looks as delicious as its sandwiches.

The running shoe typically comes in the garish, bright colorways typically reserved for running gear (ie: neon greens and aqua blues) but Paperboy has opted for something more minimal.

For this release, the top-tier running shoe is decked out with a white upper and has navy blue accents including New Balance’s logo, the laces, and the cap-wearing figure who acts as its logo.

Paperboy’s logo is found on the tongue and covers the front toe area of the shoe, where the boy’s face is half obscured by the FuelCell Super Comp Elite v4’s huge, highly-cushioned sole unit.

Naturally, Paperboy is inaugurating the release with a long-distance run. The brand is hosting a 13,7km run on August 4, the same day the shoe arrives online on its website (they release at 11 am CEST).

Following hot on the heels of another sport-themed Paperboy collaboration, football kits made together with football lifestyle brand F.C.Real Bristol and the Japanese fashion label SOPH., Paperboy makes the world’s best merch for a sandwich shop (in my opinion, at least).