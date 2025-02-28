Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Don't You (& Two Friends) Wanna Live Inside a MUJI?

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture
muji
MUJI is the cleanest fast-casual company in the biz. So clean, in fact, that its stores make you wanna just live in 'em.

Well, now you can. Briefly.

MUJI has been in the home goods business for a long time. The business of actual living spaces? Well, it's getting there.

That one MUJI AirBnB from the other year was merely one of many MUJI spaces offered for a temporary stay.

There are MUJI rooms in established hotels, for instance, offering guests a complete experience from curated meals to MUJI toiletries and pajamas (which they may keep after their stay, of course).

And, in Chiba, there's MUJI BASE OIKAWA, an abandoned elementary school transformed into a classy multi-family lodging, which even includes a co-working space for business types on the go.

MUJI's latest stay spot is a trio of rooms within the Sakamotoya Ryokan, a traditional inn founded nearly a century ago in Nara Prefecture.

The result looks exactly as you'd expect a MUJI inn to look: Staggeringly beautiful, traditional Japanese charm gently updated with some modernist touches. It's all beige and wood, as far as the eye can see — which is just far enough, really, thanks to the mood lighting.

Also like most things MUJI, a stay isn't all that expensive.

Day-long stays average ¥14,200 (a little under $100) depending on demand and season, which is a little higher than your average ryokan, or traditional inn, but about the same or less than your average hotel. And this is no average ryokan — it's a MUJI ryokan.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
