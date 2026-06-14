A Ma Maniére’s Next Nike Sneaker Is as Elegant as It Is a High-Tech Running Machine

What happens when A Ma Maniére meets Nike's most stylish running shoe? An elegant Pegasus Premium sneaker is born.

The Pegasus Premium already looks good as is. James Whitner's brand made it even better, giving the running model a quiet luxe spin.

Basically, expect the classic A Ma Maniére treatment, including the signature burgundy color scheme and "aged" soles. The Pegasus Premium also features the familiar "A" logos throughout as well as gleaming silver Swooshes for an added touch of luxury and A Ma Maniére-ness.

The label actually designed two Pegasus Premium sneakers, one in a black colorway and the other in white. They both released in early June at A Ma Maniére, with the white dropping as an AMM-exclusive.

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If you missed out, don't worry. The black pairs are now scheduled to drop on Nike's SNKRS app on June 19, a.k.a. Juneteenth (IYKYKY, as Whitner often says). They'll retail for $210.

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It's been another major year for A Ma Maniére, who has opened another flagship and reconnected with adidas. At the same time, the brand is still pretty tight with Nike, having released historic collections together recently. And according to the streets, there's more to come, like Nike V5 RNR collaborations and Air Force 1s.

In the meantime, A Ma Maniére is keeping fans fed with sophisticated Nike running shoes.

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