Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

A Ma Maniére’s Next Nike Sneaker Is as Elegant as It Is a High-Tech Running Machine

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

What happens when A Ma Maniére meets Nike's most stylish running shoe? An elegant Pegasus Premium sneaker is born.

The Pegasus Premium already looks good as is. James Whitner's brand made it even better, giving the running model a quiet luxe spin.

Shop Nike

Basically, expect the classic A Ma Maniére treatment, including the signature burgundy color scheme and "aged" soles. The Pegasus Premium also features the familiar "A" logos throughout as well as gleaming silver Swooshes for an added touch of luxury and A Ma Maniére-ness.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The label actually designed two Pegasus Premium sneakers, one in a black colorway and the other in white. They both released in early June at A Ma Maniére, with the white dropping as an AMM-exclusive.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

If you missed out, don't worry. The black pairs are now scheduled to drop on Nike's SNKRS app on June 19, a.k.a. Juneteenth (IYKYKY, as Whitner often says). They'll retail for $210.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's been another major year for A Ma Maniére, who has opened another flagship and reconnected with adidas. At the same time, the brand is still pretty tight with Nike, having released historic collections together recently. And according to the streets, there's more to come, like Nike V5 RNR collaborations and Air Force 1s.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In the meantime, A Ma Maniére is keeping fans fed with sophisticated Nike running shoes.

Shop Nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Even Baby Blue Can't Soften This Techy Masterpiece
  • This Triple-Black Classic Has Never Looked So Suave (Nor So Scaly)
  • Nike’s Air Max Summered So Hard, It Became Refreshingly Breezy
  • Nike’s Crazy-Colorful, High-Tech Running Shoe Seeks Attention
  • Nike’s Polka-Dot Ballerina Sneaker Is an Unbothered Queen
What To Read Next
  • This Might Be Nike's Plushest Sneaker Yet
  • A Ma Maniére’s Next Nike Sneaker Is as Elegant as It Is a High-Tech Running Machine
  • Even Baby Blue Can't Soften This Techy Masterpiece
  • Vans' Most Artistic Sneaker Takes It to the Paint
  • This Triple-Black Classic Has Never Looked So Suave (Nor So Scaly)
  • ASICS Ultimate Dad Sneaker Becomes the Ultimate Mule
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now