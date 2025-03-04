Japan's Most Faithful Military Repro Brand Takes on Workwear

Fashion brand gets inspired by workwear. Sounds like a familiar story, right? From sportswear labels to the finest in luxury fashion, the creation of stylish "work" uniforms is commonplace. However, none of them quite go to the lengths of N.HOOLYWOOD.

N.HOOLYWOOD FR, the military-obsessed fashion label’s workwear-focused line, isn’t only inspired by the rough and ready clothing of blue-collar workers: It’s a proper workwear line.

Designed to meet the specifications for actual manual labor, according to N.HOOLYWOOD, this diffusion label specializes in fire-resistant work gear (the FR in its name stands for "Fire Resistant"). This is distinct from the Japanese brand's many other more militaristic lines, which typically reproduce bomber jackets and cargo pants with exacting detail.

And to prove its rugged capabilities, even its seasonal campaigns are shot with hard-hat-wearing models posing in front of a video of a building being constructed.

Spring/Summer 2025 is the second collection of N.HOOLYWOOD FR, consisting of hoodies, work jackets, double-knee pants, carpenter shorts… the typical workwear styles, produced with wear-resistant details such as three-needle stitching.

The entire selection is dressed in a faded gray color, achieved through pigment dying and bio-washing to create a vintage-like texture. This is a fashion line, after all, and fashion brands love to make workwear look as though it’s already been worked in.

Launching on N.HOOLYWOOD's website March 15, the latest products from N.HOOLYWOOD FR are a rare example of fashionable workwear you could actually take to work: Your Louis Vuitton x Timberland boots won’t be much help on a construction site, but this will.