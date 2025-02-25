Even adidas Is Doing Stylish Workwear

While all eyes have been on adidas sneakers, the German sportswear label has been quietly revamping its clothing selection. And next up for adidas, is workwear.

The brand with the three stripes is dipping its toe into rugged, blue-collar staples — with a twist.

A new selection of utility wear has emerged from the brand, crafted from sturdy cotton twill and embellished with Wabash dots: Small white dots typically found on traditional indigo-dyed workwear.

But while the materials stay true to long-established workwear customs, the final adidas product is more fashion than utility: A work jacket comes in a cropped fit, the double-knee workwear pants have a relaxed shape, and the floor-length maxi skirt certainly doesn’t meet construction site regulations.

adidas isn’t stepping on the steel toes of workwear manufacturers, but it is taking cues from them. This is adidas casualwear at its most hard-wearing.

Elevated workwear of this ilk has become a crowded market of late: Blue-collar heritage labels, luxury fashion houses, and even adidas’ biggest competitor all offer similarly stylish, sturdy stuff. But still, that adidas is willing to place its hat in the ring and launch its interpretation of workwear speaks to how the brand is expanding its clothing selection.

In recent months, we’ve also seen adidas drop full denim sets alongside detailed knitted sweaters and even voluminous maxi dresses. And all this is coming from the adidas mainline, not any fashion collaborations.

You truly cannot put adidas clothing in a box. Its ubiquitous tracksuits are only a small part of the brand’s repertoire.