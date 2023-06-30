NAMESAKE's New Sneakers Are Next-Level Hybrids

Crazy shoes are a dime a dozen these days, so it takes something especially nutty to break through all the noise to stand on its own merits. Young Taiwanese fashion label NAMESAKE managed that feat, though, what with all the crazy kicks that took its Spring/Summer 2024 runway.

The collection itself was indicative of NAMESAKE's street-meet-savoir approach, and worth more than a mention. The 2023 LVMH Prize finalist specializes in clothes that unexpectedly juxtapose clashing codes.

For instance, NAMESAKE Spring/Summer 2024 delivered collarless blazers fitted with duffle coat-style closure, short-sleeved jacket/knit vest mutants, and layered sport shorts that sport asymmetric hems that flutter like skorts.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

But the real intrigue was underfoot, where NAMESAKE debuted its SS24 adidas collaboration and some next-level hybrid shoes.

The adidas collab yielded some dad shoes in classic makeups — technical silver panels, breathable mesh, piping woven throughout — but NAMESAKE's original footwear got real wild.

NAMESAKE's craziest idea included have Vans-like slip-on sneakers and zip-up leather shoes that sported nutty 3D-printed-looking midsoles that warp and wiggle off to the side of the shoes, like some sort of hydrofoil aerodynamics experiment.

Namesake 1 / 10

Elsewhere, NAMESAKE dreamed up some beefy boots that eschewed laces in favor of a single strap that sealed the forefoot in place, again warping the wearer's lower extremity with an enormous tongue and immense sole.

It's all in good fun, rich with visual intrigue. That's what makes a good footwear-focused runway presence and it's often the most approachable way to get acquainted with a new brand.

In NAMESAKE's case, perhaps these crazy kicks will help spread the word and get more folks' eyeballs upwards, so they can appreciate the brand's equally inspired clothing.