NBA YoungBoy for Supreme Is Gen Z's Dipset Moment

It's that time of year again — time for a fresh batch of Supreme. The streetwear giant continues to tease its forthcoming Fall/Winter 2023 collection, unveiling a new campaign starring Gen Z's favorite rapper NBA YoungBoy.

In true Supreme fashion, NBA YoungBoy, a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again, leads the Supreme's FW23 campaign wearing the brand's classic white Box Logo tee.

In another image, the Louisiana-bred musician wears an all-black outfit, including Supreme's BOGO hoodie and stealthy Nike Air Force 1s, while he lifts a little one rocking a baby BOGO onesie.

Supreme's celebrity campaigns still keep fans going to this day, and NBA YoungBoy's campaign — which has over 69K likes (and counting) — is proof.

Over the years, icons like Dipset, Nas, André 3000, Lady Gaga, and Kate Moss starred in Supreme's viral (and sometimes controversial) campaigns. They're all legends in their own right, indeed, and sometimes surprise the brand's younger audience, who may be familiar with them but not necessarily idolize them.

NBA YoungBoy is a popular 23-year-old musician known for his energetic, semi-soulful sound showcased in hit tracks like "Make No Sense" and "Outside Today." Despite his not-so squeaky-clean rep, YoungBoy continues to rise as a music artist along with his beloved status bestowed by his fans.

Supreme has long appealed to a younger demographic with its overly-hyped tees and youthful accessories. So, tapping the bubbling 20-something artist bumping in the youth's ears was undoubtedly a smart move. Indeed, it is Gen Z's Supreme Dipset moment.

NBA YoungBoy's Supreme FW23 imagery leaked online in July, accompanied by rumors of a Supreme NBA YoungBoy tee releasing alongside the FW23 rollout (the typical formula for when a familiar face stars in Supreme's campaigns).

While YoungBoy's Supreme moment is officially here, there's still no confirmation on the tee (yet). However, if rumors prove true, Sup fans can expect it with those OG camo BOGO hoodies and Baroque Air Force 1s when the FW23 rollout begins.