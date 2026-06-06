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Don't Call Nike's Elegant Air Force 1 a Sneaker-Loafer Just Yet

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's next Air Force 1 Low sneaker is part loafer. But don't call it a sneaker-loafer just yet. It has to check a few more boxes to get that title.

Dubbed the "Black Loafer Buckle," the newest Air Force 1 sneaker isn't another hybrid model featuring a loafer-style upper and sneaker-like soles. It actually still looks a lot like the Air Force 1, but extra dressy.

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It borrows some details from traditional dress shoes, such as the crisp pebbled leather uppers and the gleaming buckle, as seen on horsebit loafers.

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Elsewhere, it's business as usual for the Nike model. It largely maintains its signature design, down to the thick Air soles. It passes the vibe check for the dressy sneaker craze without losing its soul. And soles.

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The Air Force 1 is quite good at that, honestly. We've seen many other classy Air Force 1s this year, including wedding-ready patent leather options and $425 pairs swaddled in Italian leather. But even when dressed up, there's no denying it's an AF1.

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At the same time, Nike has gone full-on dress shoe mode with other models, like the Air Max Phenomena, a loafer powered by Air cushioning. There's also the Jordan Mule, a thick-soled loafer-mule unlike any model in the brand's history.

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But for those easing into the dress-sneaker craze, the Air Force 1 "Black Loafer Buckle" might be the perfect starter model. They're expected to drop on Nike's website sometime this summer.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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