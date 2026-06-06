Don't Call Nike's Elegant Air Force 1 a Sneaker-Loafer Just Yet

Nike's next Air Force 1 Low sneaker is part loafer. But don't call it a sneaker-loafer just yet. It has to check a few more boxes to get that title.

Dubbed the "Black Loafer Buckle," the newest Air Force 1 sneaker isn't another hybrid model featuring a loafer-style upper and sneaker-like soles. It actually still looks a lot like the Air Force 1, but extra dressy.

It borrows some details from traditional dress shoes, such as the crisp pebbled leather uppers and the gleaming buckle, as seen on horsebit loafers.

Elsewhere, it's business as usual for the Nike model. It largely maintains its signature design, down to the thick Air soles. It passes the vibe check for the dressy sneaker craze without losing its soul. And soles.

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The Air Force 1 is quite good at that, honestly. We've seen many other classy Air Force 1s this year, including wedding-ready patent leather options and $425 pairs swaddled in Italian leather. But even when dressed up, there's no denying it's an AF1.

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At the same time, Nike has gone full-on dress shoe mode with other models, like the Air Max Phenomena, a loafer powered by Air cushioning. There's also the Jordan Mule, a thick-soled loafer-mule unlike any model in the brand's history.

But for those easing into the dress-sneaker craze, the Air Force 1 "Black Loafer Buckle" might be the perfect starter model. They're expected to drop on Nike's website sometime this summer.

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