Supreme's New Collection Looks Old (in a Good Way)

Supreme is arguably no longer at the height of its powers but it's not out of the game, not by a long shot. Supreme's Fall/Winter 2023 collection hints at a return to form, teasing a drop that may yet rejuvenate the streetwear trailblazer as it approaches its 30th anniversary.

On August 8, Supreme unveiled a teaser for its FW23 collection, offering a sole image, as usual: a plain photo of a a Supreme skate team member with mussed hair and a classic grey Supreme hoodie wearing the brand's inimitable Box Logo with a camo pattern.

Say what you will about contemporary Supreme, but those Bogo hoodies are never not gonna be in demand and the fans are already getting excited about what this reveal portends for the new season.

Camouflage Box Logos hold a special place in Supreme's history. This exact design — a grey hoodie with camo Bogo — is actually an apparent reference to the hoodies that Supreme released in 1995 as part of its first anniversary collection. Original camo Bogo hoodies now sell for upwards of $3,000 so you can imagine that the new ones aren't gonna stick around for long.

To be fair, even without nostalgia attached, Supreme fans need little prodding to sell out Bogo hoodies but quick. They're perhaps the most classic item in the Supreme catalogue.

Supreme last issued camouflage Box Logo pieces for Fall/Winter 2021 but the Bogos were plain while the hoodies wore camo. Not quite the same, though they did fly off the Supreme web store.

Supreme, founded in 1994, has rode fluctuations in popularity over the years, typical of any historic streetwear brand.

Supreme was immensely popular in early '10s, lost some steam, immediately become the most vital brand on the planet after 2017's Louis Vuitton collaboration, and rode that high for several more years.

Though its output has only improved under new creative director Tremaine Emory, Supreme's cultural impact has lessened and its revenue has disappointed new parent company VF Corp. Even the typically impressive secondhand market for Supreme has soured and a recent would-be Supreme/Balenciaga tie-up was canceled.

Fans complain in Supreme's comment section about the designs — they want the old stuff! Now, Supreme heads have been saying this for over a decade now so it's worth taking the whinging with a grain of salt but, still, it's there.

That is, until Supreme unveiled its FW23 camo Box Logo, when the typically prickly Supreme comment section suddenly became awash with positivity and praise. Funny how that works.

Not that Supreme has slowed its roll, by any means. The label continues churning out skate clips, high-profile collaborations, saleable sneakers, and new stores as part of an expansion push: Supreme opened three stores in the past year alone and is rumored to have another on the way.

Perhaps Fall/Winter 2023 will bring about the second (or third or fourth or whatever) coming of Supreme. Its teaser certainly suggests that, as the fans have long demanded, the Supreme of old may be coming back.